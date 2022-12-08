Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as Louisville's interim police chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Louisville's new interim police chief on Friday at the Preston Pointe Building in downtown Louisville. Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel will take over Louisville Metro Police on Jan. 2, 2023, when Chief Erika Shields resigns from her position. "I'm here to serve, I'm here...
WHAS 11
Police respond to 'incident' at Jefferson Mall in Louisville
Video shows police armed with guns responding to incident at Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 12, 2022. // Courtesy of Austin Freeman.
Wave 3
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to Louisville non-profit organization board of directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2X Game Changers, a Louisville-based non-profit organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg to its board of directors. A spokesperson for 2X Game Changers says Master P, who previously served as 2X Game Changers' special...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on I-264 East Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC said the crash happened at mile marker 14.2 near Newburg Road around 2 p.m. At least three cars were involved, blocking all lanes. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
wdrb.com
JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate middle schools for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools pulled two staff members out of two separate middle schools for investigations. At least one of them involves the LMPD Crimes Against Children's Unit. JCPS confirms that employees at Lassiter Middle School and Jefferson County Traditional Middle School have been reassigned. Lassiter's...
wdrb.com
1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in US court. A former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has appeared in federal court in Washington to face charges of international terrorism. The extradition to the U.S. of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. The Justice Department announced Sunday that Mas’ud had been taken into U.S. custody, and he faced the charges in court on Monday.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
14news.com
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Dubois County for drug possession Tuesday. According to Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they used a police K9 to do a sniff...
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrests
Clark County - Wednesday, December 7, 2022: a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following an early morning traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after Midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for...
wdrb.com
6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
