Louisville, KY

The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate middle schools for investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools pulled two staff members out of two separate middle schools for investigations. At least one of them involves the LMPD Crimes Against Children's Unit. JCPS confirms that employees at Lassiter Middle School and Jefferson County Traditional Middle School have been reassigned. Lassiter's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in US court. A former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has appeared in federal court in Washington to face charges of international terrorism. The extradition to the U.S. of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. The Justice Department announced Sunday that Mas’ud had been taken into U.S. custody, and he faced the charges in court on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Dubois County for drug possession Tuesday. According to Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they used a police K9 to do a sniff...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrests

Clark County - Wednesday, December 7, 2022: a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following an early morning traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after Midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
MONTICELLO, IN

