Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Purple Heels With Pink Minidress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Heidi Klum brought a burst of color to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning. Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic suiting-inspired outfit. Her ensemble featured a light pink blazer-like minidress with sharp lapels, sans sleeves. The piece was layered over a matching bustier crop top for a dynamic appearance, and complemented by a gold pendant necklace and layered rings. When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into a set of Valentino’s towering platform pumps. Her grape-hued set of $1,200 Tan-Go heels included thick platform soles...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Actress Octavia Spencer who started her film career in Mississippi to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The actress who began her career in Mississippi and won the Academy Award for her performance in “The Help” filmed in the Magnolia State, will forever have place in the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. Academy-Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will have her star dedicated with the more...
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie
Jennifer Lawrence is sparking backlash after she falsely claimed to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie. Lawrence made the comments in a nearly 45-minute sit-down discussion, published by Variety, in which she and fellow actor and producer Viola Davis discussed acting, inequities within the industry and motherhood, among other topics.
Issa Rae Shares How Personal Fear Inspired Her Work Amplifying Underrepresented Voices at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Issa Rae received a standing ovation when she was honored with the Equity in Entertainment Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, presented by Lifetime, held Wednesday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Yvonne Orji presented her Insecure co-star with the Equity in Entertainment Award, which recognizes individuals who amplify the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.More from The Hollywood ReporterIssa Rae: "We're Really Out Here Winning"Charlize Theron: "I Don't Need to Be an Enigma"Issa Rae's Hoorae Media, Walmart Team for Emerging Black Talent Incubator Rae began her speech with an amusing anecdote from a...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Margot Robbie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe Present $1M in College Scholarships to High School Seniors at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe, Margot Robbie, Gracie Abrams and Addison Rae on Wednesday presented $1 million in university scholarships to high school seniors from underserved communities across Los Angeles with full-ride college scholarships. The announcement was made at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, presented by Lifetime, which was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, in conjunction with the publication of the Women in Entertainment Power 100 list. More from The Hollywood ReporterIssa Rae Shares How Personal Fear Inspired Her Work Amplifying Underrepresented Voices at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment GalaJodi Kantor and Megan Twohey Recount...
NBC Bay Area
‘Octavia's Day!' Oscar-Winner Octavia Spencer Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Ferrell and Allison Janney joined Spencer at the 11:30...
Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
To say Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently a dumpster fire is both fair and accurate. Season 12 was so bad, many viewers have vowed never to watch again if certain people return to the main cast. Along with Erika Jayne, longtime shit-stirrer Lisa Rinna has been placed on the chopping block by fans, […] The post Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
"Avatar 2" Is A Lot Like The First Movie, Except With Even More Mind-Blowing Visual Effects
Shockingly, it doesn't feel like it's over three hours long.
Popculture
Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled
Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
Tom Cruise to receive Producers Guild achievement award
Tom Cruise, fresh off his blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” was named Thursday the recipient of the Producers Guild of America’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award. The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their “extraordinary body of work in motion pictures.”. “Beginning with ‘Mission:...
Collider
'Tracy Flick Can’t Win': Reese Witherspoon to Reprise 'Election' Character for Paramount+ Sequel
Actor Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can’t Win, a sequel of the 1999 cult classic comedy Election, Deadline has reported. Along with her, the director and co-writer of the original movie, Alexander Payne is returning to direct the new feature. Election was...
EW.com
Top Gun: Maverick wins another major pre-Oscars award as Best Picture chances soar
Tom Cruise's blockbuster sequel triumphed with prizes from the Producers Guild of America, the National Board of Review, and the AFI Awards. Top Gun: Maverick is hitting peak altitude at a key point in the 2023 Oscars race. After winning prizes from the National Board of Review and the Producers...
