Shoppers turned to online shopping during pandemic

In 2020, consumers spent far less time shopping in person : This affected retail sales in clothing, electronics and furniture stores. The lack of consumers forced retailers with a presence in the e-commerce space to rapidly expand inventories to meet demand. But as buyers return to malls and in-person shopping, some online retailers like Wayfair and Shopify are worried that a weak winter shopping season may decelerate online retail growth .

This year's holiday season represents an interesting litmus test to determine whether in-person shopping can see a strong return.

