There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lookism’ on Netflix, An Adaptation of a Massively Popular Webtoon
If you could become another person at the drop of a hat, would you do it? Would you walk around in a body that isn’t yours if it meant you could completely change your life? Lookism is a Korean anime series based on a popular Webtoon where a young man, bullied for his weight and appearance, finds a way to live a double life in a body that society respects.
Brendan Fraser: My son helped me connect with my obese character in ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser revealed that his son helped him connect with his morbidly obese character in his newest film, “The Whale.” Fraser plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The actor, 53, reflected on living with his eldest son Griffin, 20, as he discussed the role. “He just turned 20. He’s a big kid, he’s 6-foot-5. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser told Interview magazine. Griffin is the...
CBS News
The CW network sets midseason premiere dates for returning favorites
Hit Dramas "Walker" and "Walker Independence" Return on Thursday, January 12, 2023. New Episodes of "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars" and "World's Funniest Animals" Premiere on Saturday, January 14, 2023. "The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards" Hosted by Chelsea Handler Airs Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alternative Series...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Netflix viewers say life has changed for the better after typing in '9875'
True crime lovers have said that discovering a simple Netflix has been ‘life changing’. If you’re anything like me, then scrolling through the streaming platform can often take longer than it would to watch a film - but a simple hack makes things a lot easier for true crime fans. Check it out here:
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
‘Survivor 43’ finale spotlight: Owen Knight is safe bet to make final 3, but least likely to win
If you’re taking bets on which of the final five on “Survivor 43” is going to make it to the three chairs at the final tribal council, your safest bet is Owen Knight. And yet if you’re betting on who is the most likely to actually win, put him at the bottom of your list. Left out from the majority in many post-merge votes and without much agency to make decisions, Owen has been the string-along goat of the season. Still, we think he’s locked and loaded to make it to the end. Below, we take a look at why...
BMF season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series
BMF season 2 kicks off 2023 in style with new cast addition Mo’Nique. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
Collider
'Copenhagen Cowboy': Release Date, Trailer and Everything We Know So Far
Nordic noir thriller Copenhagen Cowboy is the latest Danish mystery set to enthrall audiences everywhere. Nicolas Winding Refn, the creative mind behind 2011's Drive starring Ryan Gosling and 2016's The Neon Demon with Elle Fanning, is the series creator and director of Copenhagen Cowboy. It is his first Danish language project since the end of the Pusher trilogy in 2005, which introduced the world to the talented Mads Mikkelsen and cemented Refn's status as an auteur film director. Speaking about the project, Refn has said, "With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.”
First Look at Prime Video’s Hotly-Anticipated 70s Rock Series, ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
Coming soon to a TV screen near you: Amazon's long-gestating limited series, Daisy Jones & the Six, will (finally!) premiere March 3, 2023 on Prime Video. And The People's Streamer was good enough to share a teaser of the eagerly-anticipated 70s-era faux rockumentary. Daisy Jones & the Six follows the...
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Showtime Sets Streaming, On-Air Premiere Dates (Video)
“Yellowjackets” Season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 24, on streaming for Showtime subscribers, the cabler announced on Thursday. It will then debut on-air on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The highly addictive series received seven Emmy nominations, including nods for stars Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci,...
Ghosts Star Rose McIver Went To Battle As A Power Ranger Before The Hit Sitcom
Actress Rose McIver has a penchant for working in genre television. Whether it's communicating with spirits or battling giant monsters, McIver has done it all within the genre realm. She currently stars in CBS's remake of "Ghosts," a series in which a couple moves into an old home, only to find they are not alone. McIver plays Sam, who, after recovering from an accident that puts her in a coma, gains the ability to see and communicate with ghosts. And there are plenty of restless spirits residing in her new home.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics like RoboCop and Minority Report, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
papermag.com
Haley Lu Richardson Burped in Leo Woodall's Mouth
That’s officially a wrap on Season Two of White Lotus. Set in Sicily, the latest season brought Michael Imperioli out of retirement and gave us the timeless "Peppa Pig" ad-lib, among other memorable moments. She delivered the inside scoop on who made her laugh, cry and pee her pants...
