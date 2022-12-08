ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
FRANKLIN, WI
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Willow Spring man faces misdemeanor charge, juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School

The Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at the Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Juvenile petitions have also been served and filed. The Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at the Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Juvenile petitions...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows

NEWTOWN, CONN. — They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors. The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom.
NEWTOWN, CT
N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it has submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its voter fraud probe into Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states earlier this year.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who helped...
FLORIDA STATE
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
RALEIGH, NC
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village

One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its long-term...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

DALLAS — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
