'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
‘My student knew I loved him’; teacher who took gun from North Carolina middle schooler speaks
A local middle school teacher is receiving an outpouring of "thank yous" after taking a gun away from her 6th grad student.
16 stores in one NC area fined for scanner errors, NC Department of Agriculture says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Piedmont Triad stores were among 70 stores fined by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to price-scanner errors. 70 stores in 38 counties have paid fines due to these errors. The NCDACSS conducts periodic inspections of scanner systems to make sure that items are ringing up at […]
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
WRAL
Willow Spring man faces misdemeanor charge, juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School
The Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at the Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Juvenile petitions have also been served and filed. The Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at the Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Juvenile petitions...
Prosecutors assessing whether to charge former US Rep. Mark Meadows following probe into NC voting activity
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina prosecutors will determine whether to pursue criminal charges against Mark Meadows, a former congressman in the state who left office to become then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Meadows voted in North Carolina’s 2020 general election. He was registered to vote in the...
New data shows alarming numbers for student mental health
A child welfare panel in North Carolina got its first look at the latest student risk behavior survey. The data paint a bleak picture of student mental health, access to guns, and violence. A child welfare panel in North Carolina got its first look at the latest student risk behavior...
A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows
NEWTOWN, CONN. — They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors. The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom.
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it has submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its voter fraud probe into Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states earlier this year.
Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who helped...
Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000
OMAHA, NEB. — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture...
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances.
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its long-term...
'People are fed up': As NC Democrats reflect on election missteps, a party shake-up is underway
North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about their chances in the midterm elections. But following disappointing results, party insiders are dwelling on missed opportunities, and a party shake-up is underway. Meredith Cuomo, who had served as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive director since 2019, said Saturday in an email to...
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
COVID-19 in NC: New cases up 60% as Thanksgiving spread begins to show up
New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina climbed more than 60 percent in a week.
