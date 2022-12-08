Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Two-women band left speechless on stage after realizing everyone in the crowd knows their song
Musicians and bands often have to work a lot before they gain popularity around the world. No matter how big they get, one of the most satisfying and emotional moments when performing live as an artist is when the audience turns out to be familiar with the words of an original song.
Harper's Bazaar
The Beauty and Freedom of Black Punks
Punk is a genre defined by rebellion and it is now half a century old. This contradiction means the legacy of punk is ever changing. Punk's influences are wide-ranging and varied, from bands like Bad Brains to the girl groups of the early 1960s to our December cover subject, Patti Smith. Punk is a space of artistic and political experimentation and from its inception, people of African descent have created, rebelled and influenced within the scene.
Kelela Is ‘On the Run’ in New Video and Upcoming Tour
Kelela is sharing a new taste of her upcoming album Raven with the release of the visuals for her song “On the Run,” as she announced a set of tour dates in the new year. The video follows the vocalist sitting in the passenger seat with Bambii, her co-producer, in the driver’s seat as Kelela rolls a joint and the two begin to cruise. The video splices the car clips as the two women sing along to the lyrics, with close-up shots of Kelela’s face. The dream sequence visual takes a sexy turn as the pair of women move things to...
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
NME
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
hiphopnc.com
SZA Talks ‘SOS,’ Teases Move Into Makeup Empire And Farming
It’s been a long time coming — five whole years to be exact! — but pop sensation SZA is back to finally deliver her highly-anticipated sophomore album. A follow-up to her groundbreaking debut, which TIME Magazine notoriously ranked as the top album of 2017, the project is titled SOS and will consist of a whopping 23 tracks. Features have been kept at a minimum as per Ctrl, with Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and what could be unheard vocals from the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who’s listed as a guest on the closing track, being the sole collaborators.
Ashley Park Soars on Top of the Empire State Building in Christian Louboutin Platform Boots
Ashley Park was sky-high — both literally and figuratively — at the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday while promoting “Emily in Paris” season 3. The romance show, which stars Park, Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, returns to Netflix on Dec. 21. While on the building’s rooftop with the “Emily in Paris” cast, Park merged edgy and chic aesthetics with a sparkly twist. The Tony Award-nominated actress‘ ensemble featured a white collared blouse beneath a black leather GCDS corset top. The zip-up piece was paired with a set of blue high-waisted jeans, bringing the set a casually chic...
In Flames' Anders Fridén: "We were missing that guitar attack"
In Flames vocalist Anders Fridén talks upcoming album Foregone - "This f***ing thing ignited!"
papermag.com
'Hornatia' Is Love Bailey's Queer Burlesque Revenge Track
Love Bailey, the outrageous Los Angeles-based stylist, activist and queer icon, releases single "Hornatia" — a sexually-uninhibited jazzy disco anthem with righteous political undertones looking at past wrongdoings Bailey has faced in the industry. As a trans artist with deep roots in the Califnoria queer community, Bailey uses her past experiences with trauma to produce politically infused artwork that aims to both shock and catalyze her community into action.
The evolution of Christmas trees and ornaments
KSNF/KODE — Each year, you decorate a gorgeous evergreen with lights, Christmas ornaments, ribbon, tinsel, and other items that bring on the holiday spirit. But have you ever stopped to wonder why you have a “baby’s first Christmas” ornament or “our first Christmas” ornament” displayed on your tree? More than likely, the answer is no. You’ve grown up with […]
Pecos & The Rooftops Say New Music Is “On The Way” For 2023, Tease Unreleased Song
FINALLY. I have been waiting and waiting for Pecos & the Rooftops to give some sort of indication as to when their debut album, Cabin Fever, might drop. Initially, they’d wanted to put it out this year, but with a packed tour schedule and wanting to be able to really focus on making it perfect, that time frame has been pushed back some. They’ve been one of the biggest names in the Texas rock scene for the past two years or […] The post Pecos & The Rooftops Say New Music Is “On The Way” For 2023, Tease Unreleased Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
hiphop-n-more.com
Blxst Releases New Song & Video ‘Keep Calling’ Feat. Larry June — Watch
We’ve been supporters of Blxst for a good few years now and it’s been great to see people steadily catching on to how talented he is. He’s been quite active this year, dropping his Before You Go project in April and videos for a bunch of songs from it too.
hypebeast.com
SZA Releases Music Video for "Nobody Gets Me"
SZA stans are rejoicing today because her highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS has finally hit streaming services. And to excite the fans even further, the R&B artist has released a brand new music video for “Nobody Gets Me.”. Track 14 is a moody number and tells the story of SZA...
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
papermag.com
Pilar Zeta Channels Her Ideal Self With 'Future Transmutation' in Miami
Every December, Miami Art Week becomes a hub for the global art world to come together and let loose in celebration of the year’s creative accomplishments. This open energy served as a perfect prompt for W South Beach’s 2022 on-site activation with Mambo Creatives. Rising artists Pilar Zeta and Miranda Makaroff were called in to bring their perspectives to the oceanside hotel location, each interpreting the theme of "Transition and Transformation, Freedom and Fluidity" through their own vibrant lens.
