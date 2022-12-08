Tester Pushes VA to Deliver Health Care Relief, Honor Commitment to Native American Veterans

Read full article on original website
Navy Times
VA plans ‘week of action’ to highlight new toxic exposure benefits
Veterans Affairs officials will launch a “week of action” on Saturday designed to inform veterans about health care and benefits options related to military toxic exposure injuries, with dozens of events planned across all 50 states. The move comes just a few weeks before Veterans Affairs staffers begin...
VA staffing up to deal with backlog of vets seeking toxin exposure treatment
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be adding staff to keep up with claims made by veterans through a recently passed bill to expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxins during their military service. The VA is set to start processing Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act claims on…
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Navy vet and family swindle Veterans Affairs and Social Security out of $1 million
Navy vet Angela Marie Farr organized a conspiracy in which she submitted false documents to the VA in support of her disability compensation claims, as well as for the disability claims for her then-husband and for her father.
Service members kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing Covid vaccine could be allowed to rejoin, officials say
Service members who were kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing the Covid vaccines could be allowed back in uniform if the vaccination mandate is lifted, according to two U.S. military and two senior defense officials. On Tuesday, the House and the Senate released language to be included in...
Senators call for end to non-disclosure agreements in military housing settlements
It’s a common practice used by private housing companies running homes on military bases around the country: requiring non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in order for a military family to accept a settlement offer after raising concerns about housing problems. We brought our findings about the use of these NDAs to...
US military braces for impact of Covid vaccine mandate repeal
As a repeal of the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate took a step closer to becoming law on Thursday, military officials and experts are warning it's a change that could have adverse ripple-effects on military readiness and the ability of service members to deploy around the world.
MilitaryTimes
Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6
A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
Congressional Armed Services Committees release text of defense funding bill
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees released the text of the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual legislation that funds the Department of Defense, on Tuesday night.
Sen. Hinchey’s bill to expand use of industrial hemp signed into law
Sen. Michelle Hinchey's bill will now instruct several state groups to create a plan to expand the uses for industrial hemp in manufacturing and construction.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Johnson attend unveiling of B-21 stealth bomber that will be housed at Ellsworth AFB
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new B-21 Raider was unveiled in Palmdale, California, Friday night. Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson were both there for the debut. Rounds and Johnson say the B-21s will be the most advanced piece of technology ever developed for the defense of the United States. The first two squadrons for the stealth bomber will be located at Ellsworth Air Force base in Box Elder.
House passes defense bill scrapping military's Covid vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON — A bill to rescind the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list. The bill provides for about $45...
Alabama U.S. Representative Mike Rogers Applauds Passage of the National Defense Authorization Act
Washinton, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the House passage of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023.
Defense bill includes funding for Alaska's service members
(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes a program named for the late Alaska Congressman Don Young. The Don Young Arctic Warrior Act would give service members stationed in Alaska supplemental pay, an internet allowance and one free flight per three-year tour, according to the bill introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan earlier this year.
linknky.com
Historic Rolf Monument Company honored as U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week
Newport’s oldest small business was recently honored in the U.S. Senate as the Small Business of the Week. Kentucky junior Sen. Rand Paul, a ranking member of the U.S. Committee of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, honors a different Kentucky small business each week. On Nov. 18, he honored Newport’s Rolf Monument Company located at 530 Hodge Street.
