Tester Pushes VA to Deliver Health Care Relief, Honor Commitment to Native American Veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new B-21 Raider was unveiled in Palmdale, California, Friday night. Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson were both there for the debut. Rounds and Johnson say the B-21s will be the most advanced piece of technology ever developed for the defense of the United States. The first two squadrons for the stealth bomber will be located at Ellsworth Air Force base in Box Elder.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO