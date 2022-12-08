Netflix is kicking off the new year with quite the unique series — and we’re talking about in the way everyone will be watching it!. Kaleidoscope, which will be premiering on Sunday, January 1, spans 25 years and is loosely inspired by the real-life story where $70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during 2012’s Hurricane Sandy. Its eight episodes tell the story from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after. The trailer, which you can watch above, introduces the crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. “There’s no such thing as an unbeatable vault,” if you ask the Mastermind, Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito).

3 HOURS AGO