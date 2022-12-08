Read full article on original website
Watson & Sill graduating early from A&M Consolidated to start college careers early
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School announced Monday afternoon that Wesley Watson and Daniel Sill would be graduating early to jumpstart their college football careers. Daniel is headed to Texas Tech. He was a 2 1/2 year letter winner as an offensive tackle for the Tigers. He plans...
Martinez-Brown has taken the torch from Collins and hit the ground running
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game for the second straight season. With a lot of new faces on this year’s squad, one of the keys to the Cougars’ success offensively is sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown.
Aggies Rally Past Oregon State Beavers, 72-54
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team bludgeoned the Beavers on the boards en route to Sunday’s 72-54 victory over Oregon State inside Reed Arena. The Aggies owned a 39-25 advantage in rebounding, including a 21-13 edge in the second half. Texas A&M outscored...
Devin Price enters transfer portal
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and former A&M Consolidated receiver Devin Price has entered the transfer portal. The former Tiger wrapped up his third season with the Maroon and White but saw limited playing time. Price appeared in all 12 games this season and caught 4 passes for 52 yards. The son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price is now one of over 20 Aggies that have entered the transfer portal so far this season.
Thousands compete in the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of runners from across the country were in Aggieland for the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships this weekend. There were 10 events broken up by age and gender. Compete College Station, in partnership with Destination Bryan and Texas A&M, hosted the championships...
Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92. A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He...
Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
Sal’s Garpez continuing to honor founder’s legacy in new location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant, Sal’s Garpez, has been in its new home for nearly two months, but the family-friendly atmosphere and signature recipes have stayed the same. The restaurant used to be located inside the Shell gas station on Harvey Road in College Station, but the new Longmire Drive location has more room to dine and cook the dishes many have eaten time and time again.
Road closures for BCS Marathon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed. A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school...
‘Tripledemic’ of viruses remain high in Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A surge of respiratory viruses continue to sweep across the country amid a busy holiday season. Health experts call the combination of the flu, RSV and COVID-19, the “Tripledemic.”. Robert Carpenter, Director of Health and Wellbeing at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine,...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
College Station leaders look to drive long-term economic growth with land sales and leases
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Development and economic growth are some of the top priorities for the city of College Station going into the new year and new administration. Through the lease and sale of properties, the city is continuing its efforts to revitalize several areas of College Station with the hopes of attracting more businesses, jobs, and revenue.
BVCASA is ready for 2nd Annual Celebration Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition are hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Station. The theme this year, “Whoville in Hearne”, is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Somerville Police to offer inaugural Citizens Police Academy
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Police Department recently announced its inaugural Citizens Police Academy which is set to start in January. The six-week program will give residents a working knowledge of the police department, including de-escalation and pursuit protocols, community policing initiatives, as well as the basics of seatbelt safety and Texas traffic laws.
Shop, ship, and make things simple at Postal Plus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Postal Plus is more than just your average post office. Not only can you ship off those holiday packages, but you can also get a little Christmas shopping done too. President Becky Cochener says they pack and ship packages all over the world. She says the...
Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -Brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives across the country daily. According to data released by the FBI crimes against police are trending upward. Data shows that 129 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021 with 60,105 being assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.
