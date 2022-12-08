Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Messi’s Last World Cup Match? – Argentina vs Croatia Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Semi-Final
The 2022 World Cup is nearing its completion as we hurtle toward the semi-final stage. We are down to just four teams, two of which were expected to make deep runs, while the other two have pulled off tournament miracles to reach this stage. In this contest, one of those underdogs will take on one of the best players in the world and his in-form nation.
lastwordonsports.com
Luka Modric Starts – Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Argentina
Croatia hopes to make some personal history by qualifying for their second-consecutive FIFA World Cup finals by defeating Argentina. See Last Word on Football’s Croatia Predicted Lineup for their massive World Cup semi-final clash against Argentina. Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Argentina. How Croatia Have Lined-up Recently. Croatia has walked...
lastwordonsports.com
Could Suspensions Hurt? – Argentina Predicted Lineup vs Croatia
Lionel Messi and Argentina continue their march to the World Cup against Croatia, an incredibly stubborn side that primarily works slowly and methodically. See Last Word on Football’s Argentina predicted lineup for the match against Croatia as the greatest player of all time looks to add to his trophy cabinet.
lastwordonsports.com
How Can Morocco Defeat France and Continue World Cup Dream?
Morocco have been the most inspirational team to have come out of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Their story is probably the most feel-good story of the entire competition. Before the competition began, not many predicted the North-African side to make it out of the group stages – let alone make it to the semi-finals. They’re the first African team to have made the World Cup quarter-finals and are setting records with an amazing run. But next up is a dance with defending champions France. It’s their biggest challenge yet. Can Morocco pull off another upset to become the first ever team to represent Africa in a World Cup final?
lastwordonsports.com
World Rugby Rankings show issues with the World Cup draw
The World Rugby rankings are a fascinating viewing. Gone are the days of the All Blacks scoffing at the enormous gap between themselves and the rest. After the Autumn Nations series, there are noteworthy shifts in rugby’s pecking order. It reveals that ideally, World Cup draws should be done much closer to the tournament start date.
lastwordonsports.com
‘He’ll Be Here Till 2024’: Erik Ten Hag Confirms Manchester United Stay for ‘Outstanding’ Forward
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford will be at the club until at least the summer of 2024 amid fears that his side might lose out on him next year. The Englishman is yet to sign a new long-term deal with the Red Devils despite having a strong start to the new season.
lastwordonsports.com
Erik Ten Hag Rates Chances of Selling ‘Magnificent’ Manchester United Defender
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is really not that keen on selling his club captain Harry Maguire, despite having relegated him to a bench warmer this season. The Englishman has received a lot of criticism from fans over the last year for his inconsistent performances. Erik Ten Hag Rates...
lastwordonsports.com
Samoa rugby sevens Cape Town title a boost for HSBS Sevens Series
With this weekend’s Samoa rugby sevens teams’ success at the Cape Town 7s tournament, it is a real boost for the 2022/23 HSBS Sevens Series. Too often, a side dominates for stages of the sevens series. Even for the season, and that can make for a stagnated feel. The South African men had, and the Aussie 7s still do. Not anymore – this opportunity taken by the Samoans will encourage others. Like Ireland, who recently competed in the Dubai 7s final, it all helps. And to the likes of Spain, who defeated New Zealand for that nation’s first time ever on day one.
lastwordonsports.com
World Cup Emerging Players: Josko Gvardiol
Very few people thought of Croatia as contenders for the 2022 World Cup. Against all odds, they have managed to reach the semi-finals, four years after being the runners-up in Russia. This is largely due to their resiliency, determination and team spirit. One player who embodies all those characteristics, and has emerged as a leader for them, is their masked warrior, Josko Gvardiol.
lastwordonsports.com
Where to Watch Argentina vs Croatia, with Start Time & Betting Odds
The World Cup campaign of 2022 is nearing its end. In our first Semi-Final, we will see South American favourites take on one of Europe’s surprise packages. In this article, we will be outlining where to watch Argentina vs Croatia as well as when it starts in various markets and previewing the action.
lastwordonsports.com
The Five Finest World Cup Semi-Finals Ever
Brazilian, Dutch, Portuguese, and English fans can console themselves with the fact that the only thing worse than losing in a World Cup quarter-final is losing in a World Cup semi-final. To be so close to the biggest game of all and not make it is harrowing. However, that is also the reason why teams in the semi-finals do everything they can to make the final and why the semi-finals are so often the best game of any World Cup tournament.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Portugal aims to replace the Chinese Grand Prix
Representatives in Portugal are aiming to be a late replacement for the once-again canceled Chinese Grand Prix. At the start of December, Formula 1 announced that the Chinese Grand Prix will not be held in 2023. The race was scheduled to return to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019. However, ‘due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation’ the event is once again being pushed into the future. 2023 will mark the fourth straight season China has been omitted from the F1 schedule.
Comments / 0