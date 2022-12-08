Morocco have been the most inspirational team to have come out of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Their story is probably the most feel-good story of the entire competition. Before the competition began, not many predicted the North-African side to make it out of the group stages – let alone make it to the semi-finals. They’re the first African team to have made the World Cup quarter-finals and are setting records with an amazing run. But next up is a dance with defending champions France. It’s their biggest challenge yet. Can Morocco pull off another upset to become the first ever team to represent Africa in a World Cup final?

5 HOURS AGO