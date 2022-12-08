ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, AL

Funeral home ‘mutilated and unlawfully disposed’ of ex-Saint Glenn Foster Jr.’s body after Alabama police custody death, lawsuit alleges

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Gwendolyn Howard
4d ago

It's obvious the Funeral Home tryna cover for the police brutality, they said he was fighting everybody, so I'm sure police killed him, INVESTIGATE💜💜💜🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Keedie Blayton
4d ago

This is so sad 😞 god I pray for the family and friends for this boy to get justice none of this sound right at all god will get the last say so watch his work bless his soul 🙌🏼

Kimberly Cole Zemke
4d ago

2022 and this kind of BS is still going on. This is horrifying and barbaric the way this young man was treated in life and in death. God rest his soul.

