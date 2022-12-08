Read full article on original website
What Red Raider Coach Mike Leach Meant To Lubbock
I just can't seem to put the word "former" in front of "Red Raider Coach" when it comes to Mike Leach. Up until the point that Coach Leach suffered his major heart attack, there were still people in this town that hope that there was some way he'd return to Texas Tech. After all, we've all seen pirates return at the most unlikely of times to save the day. I guess we knew it wasn't going to happen, but it sure would have been epic.
Twitter Reacts to the News of Chris Beard’s Reported Arrest
College basketball fans across Texas were shocked to hear the news of Chris Beard’s reported arrest on a third-degree felony assault charge early this morning. Circulation of this news lead Texas Tech and Texas fans alike to have mixed reactions. Shock, disappointment, and disgust are all appropriate responses, but far too many people decided to make fun of the situation.
TTU El Paso Holding Drive-Thru Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer Event This Friday
Those in the mood for a holiday light show and some Christmas cheer should make their way to the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus in Northwest El Paso on Friday, December 9. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is holding the drive-thru version of Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday...
