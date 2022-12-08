ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

What Red Raider Coach Mike Leach Meant To Lubbock

I just can't seem to put the word "former" in front of "Red Raider Coach" when it comes to Mike Leach. Up until the point that Coach Leach suffered his major heart attack, there were still people in this town that hope that there was some way he'd return to Texas Tech. After all, we've all seen pirates return at the most unlikely of times to save the day. I guess we knew it wasn't going to happen, but it sure would have been epic.
LUBBOCK, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Twitter Reacts to the News of Chris Beard’s Reported Arrest

College basketball fans across Texas were shocked to hear the news of Chris Beard’s reported arrest on a third-degree felony assault charge early this morning. Circulation of this news lead Texas Tech and Texas fans alike to have mixed reactions. Shock, disappointment, and disgust are all appropriate responses, but far too many people decided to make fun of the situation.
LUBBOCK, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy