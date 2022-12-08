I just can't seem to put the word "former" in front of "Red Raider Coach" when it comes to Mike Leach. Up until the point that Coach Leach suffered his major heart attack, there were still people in this town that hope that there was some way he'd return to Texas Tech. After all, we've all seen pirates return at the most unlikely of times to save the day. I guess we knew it wasn't going to happen, but it sure would have been epic.

