Read full article on original website
James Brewer Jr.
3d ago
Allen Is Not A Head Coach. He has Won 12 Games Has A Head Coach. Dalton Is Not A Starting QB. Why Not Play Winston Unless They Are Trading Him. Hill Is A Better QB. And He Gives The Saints Momentum And He Moves The Ball And His Legs.
Reply
2
Related
Brittany Mahomes Loses It, Fires Off Tweet After Husband Patrick Mahomes Makes Unreal TD Pass
Another NFL Sunday, another weekend the Mahomes family dominated Twitter. First, Patrick Mahomes threw an unreal touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon that sent social media wild. Then, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, lost her mind. We saw more “Mahomes magic,” from No. 15 in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ trip to play...
NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news
Heading into the 2022-23 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was expected to be entering the final season of his football career, planning to retire after the season. But with some massive changes in his personal life and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league, it looks like he might not Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Check out the illegal play that put Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out of the game
At first viewing, the tackle that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith put on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brutal. Upon further review it was illegal and a case could be made it was a dirty play altogether. Smith slung Pickett down early in the Steelers loss to the Ravens,...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
Could Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten be charting a path to a coaching career in the NFL?
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows off pregame routine with fellow Bengals WAG
Olivia Holzmacher is back in action on Bengals game day. The longtime girlfriend of quarterback Joe Burrow showed off her pregame routine Sunday in a new Instagram video that featured pal Morgan Wilson, the wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson. In the black-and-white clip, which was posted on Holzmacher’s Instagram Stories, the duo can be seen bundled up in their winter gear as they smile for the camera. Previous 1 of 2 Next This past week has been a big one for Burrow, who not only defeated the Chiefs last Sunday in a rematch of January’s AFC Championship game, but he celebrated his 26th birthday on...
Tom Brady threw another ugly tantrum while getting blown out by the 49ers
Tom Brady is not having a fun homecoming. As you probably know, Brady is back in the Bay Area today, facing the franchise he grew up cheering for and while he had a special moment before the game he hasn’t had a good time in the game as the Bucs trail 35-0 in the third quarter.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys
Every year the Dallas Cowboys (deservedly or not) find themselves in the Super Bowl bubble, but Rob Gronkowski refuses to buy it. Appearing on FOX's pregame show Sunday, the former Patriots-Bucs tight end was asked about his outlook on the NFC playoff picture. And Gronk didn't hold back when it came to the 'Boys, calling them "pretenders."
FOX bails on Tom Brady as 49ers blow out Buccaneers
You probably don’t believe what you saw happen on FOX in Sunday of Week 14. The network bailed on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter. The switch was made to the Carolina Panthers-Seattle Seahawks game. Now, why would that...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime
Do it at halftime, Broncos... The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough. Do it already, Denver. "Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The...
Yardbarker
Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins
I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Fox switched away from the Bucs-49ers blowout in the third quarter and NFL fans had so many Tom Brady jokes
The Buccaneers-49ers game got Fox Sports’ “Game of the Week” status on Sunday but it didn’t take long for San Francisco to turn it into the stinker of the week as they jumped out to a 35-0 lead over Tom Brady (who threw another fit) in the third quarter.
Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake
On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 1