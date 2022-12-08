ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

By ERIC TUCKER, MATTHEW LEE, ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Kingsport Times-News

USOPC Russia Olympics

USOPC sees 'impossible' hurdle to Russian return to Olympics. The leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee concedes it would be “impossible” to monitor which athletes have supported the war in Ukraine if a plan is devised to allow some Russians to compete as neutrals in international competitions, and potentially the Olympics. USOPC chair Susanne Lyons says the federation supported last week’s decision at an IOC summit to explore a pathway for Russian athletes back into competition. Among the conditions would be that those athletes would be subject to a strict ban on displaying Russian flags and colors, and that they could not have backed the war.
Kingsport Times-News

USOPC sees 'impossible' hurdle to Russian return to Olympics

The leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee conceded it would be “impossible” to monitor which athletes have supported the war in Ukraine if a plan is devised to allow some Russians to compete as neutrals in international competitions, and potentially the Olympics. USOPC chair Susanne Lyons...
Kentucky Lantern

Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples

WASHINGTON — Same-sex and interracial couples had many of their marriage rights codified Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan marriage equality bill during a ceremony attended by thousands outside the White House. In a brief speech, Biden told supporters on the South Lawn that “marriage is a simple proposition — who do you […] The post Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Brittney Griner Freed in U.S.-Russia Prisoner Swap

President Joe Biden says WNBA star Brittney Griner is safe in American custody and on her way home after being released from Russia in an extraordinary prisoner swap. Biden said in an address from the White House on Thursday that these “past few months have been hell for Brittney” but that she was in good spirits.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussian Court Rejects Brittney Griner Appeal of Her 9-Year SentenceBrittney Griner Pleads for Help in Letter to President Biden From Russian Prison: "I'm Terrified I Might Be Here Forever"'Election' Sequel in the Works from Reese Witherspoon, Alexander Payne Griner was freed in an...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy