kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
iheart.com
One Dead After Head-On Crash in Benton County
(Benton County, IA) -- One person is dead after a crash near Keystone, Iowa. Investigators say the head-on crash happened a little before 6:30 Sunday evening on Highway 30 and ended up with both cars in the ditch. One of the drivers was killed in the crash; that person's identity has not been released. 52 year-old John Shauffenbuel was driving the car that the oncoming car head-on, and he did survive the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa
One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after head-on crash near Keystone Sunday evening
KEYSTONE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Benton County Sunday evening. It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 30 and 14th Avenue near Keystone. An SUV was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 30 when it crashed into a...
KIMT
Photos: Crash with building, Waterloo Dec. 12, 2022
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iheart.com
Man Shoots Himself After Police Standoff On University Of Iowa Campus
(Iowa City, IA) -- A man is in stable condition after shooting himself yesterday after a police standoff on the University of Iowa campus. The Iowa City Police Department says they got reports of an armed man near the Court Street Parking Ramp with a woman and children. The University...
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Woman Heads To Prison For Buying Guns For Boyfriend
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids woman's been sentenced to three years in federal prison for buying guns for her boyfriend, a convicted felon. Investigators say 42-year-old Lisa Good bought at least five guns in the Cedar Rapids area in 2020 and 2021, and lied about who the guns were actually for. Good's boyfriend was prohibited from having guns. Officers searched Good's residence and found a firearm, more than 90-ecstasy pills, cash, and a digital scale. Good admitted she used and sold the pills. Two other guns have not yet been found.
Multiple Injuries After Explosion, Fire At Iowa Soybean Crushing Plant
(Iowa County, IA) — An explosion and fire in Marengo has sent multiple people to the hospital. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a soybean crushing facility this (Thursday) morning. The Sheriff’s Office has evacuated some homes. Some residents are being told to remain indoors. Marengo is southwest of Cedar Rapids.
KCJJ
IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration
Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
KCRG.com
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed by police
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the family of a man shot by Waterloo Police has released body camera footage showing what happened that night. Police say Brent Boggess was shot and killed by Waterloo Police Officer Ken Schaaf in November of last year after he led police on a chase and eventually rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser. The Blackhawk County Attorney’s Office justified the officer’s use of force.
KCJJ
West Liberty man pulled over by ICPD while on a “munchie” run arrested after 16-year-olds and marijuana found inside his car
A West Liberty man pulled over by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning while on a self-proclaimed “munchie” run has been arrested after several teenagers and marijuana were reportedly found inside his vehicle. Officers say they observed a 2008 Chevy Equinox heading the wrong way on Market Street...
iheart.com
Trial Of Man Charged In Iowa Girl's Death Set For August In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl's remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins' attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
Ongoing Fire at Marengo Bio-Fuels Plant Slows Investigation
(Marengo, IA) The fire is still ongoing at the Marengo bio-fuels plant, putting a pause on the investigation. Marengo police say it’s challenging to find a cause for the explosion without access to the facility. Still, the chemicals and other materials in the building continue to fuel the flames. One person remains in the hospital in serious condition. Five-to-ten others are still receiving care.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
sun-courier.com
Arrest made in Reinbeck murder
Following a lengthy investigation, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the December 2021 death of Reinbeck resident Christian Marie Jeys. Kevin Lee Halladey, 41, formerly of Reinbeck, was arrested at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Dec....
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle
Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
kciiradio.com
Tractor fire near Keota
At approximately 10:18 on Thursday the Washington Fire Department responded to a call of a report of a tractor on fire at 1109 Highway 92 near Keota. The tractor was west of the house near lots of hay. The Keota Fire Department and Keota QRS responded to the call and were able to extinguish the fire. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KCJJ
North Liberty woman accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father
A North Liberty woman is accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father. 20-year-old Haley Grahlman Matheny of Sugar Creek Lane was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:15 Friday morning. North Liberty Police say earlier this year Grahlman Matheny took 20 checks from her father and wrote them out to herself. She allegedly cashed $7,290 in checks at the Hills Bank Forevergreen Road location before the reported scheme was discovered by her father.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to distributing meth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Eastern Iowa pled guilty to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine on Wednesday. In October 2020 law enforcement searched a car being transported from Arizona to Iowa. During the search, officers found approximately 30 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Paperwork inside the car showed...
