(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids woman's been sentenced to three years in federal prison for buying guns for her boyfriend, a convicted felon. Investigators say 42-year-old Lisa Good bought at least five guns in the Cedar Rapids area in 2020 and 2021, and lied about who the guns were actually for. Good's boyfriend was prohibited from having guns. Officers searched Good's residence and found a firearm, more than 90-ecstasy pills, cash, and a digital scale. Good admitted she used and sold the pills. Two other guns have not yet been found.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO