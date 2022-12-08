Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Temporary winter homeless shelter to open at Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new temporary homeless shelter is set to open in at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester before Christmas. The shelter will be a 24/7 operation and can fit up to 60 people. This shelter is replacing Hotel Grace, which closed because it couldn't find a new location to open this season.
New store gives job opportunities to people with disabilities while honoring memory of Milford boy
MILFORD, Mass — Something sweet is happening in Milford. A new candy story called “Sweet Inspirations” just opened for business. This venture has a unique mission. It honors the legacy of Aaron Zenus. Before he died at the age of 12 from the flu, he spent much...
Worcester church to host emergency shelter; city says it will address neighbors' concerns
WORCESTER — Blessed Sacrament Church's Phelan Center on Pleasant Street is set to serve as an emergency winter shelter for the homeless population, and the city said it will work with neighbors to maintain quality of life after hearing complaints at a Sunday meeting. The church at 551 Pleasant...
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM
Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
thisweekinworcester.com
International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
MSPCA seeks adopters after taking in 16 dogs from home
The agency said 15 to 20 dogs from South Carolina are also on the way.
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester City Manager Eric Batista shares his vision for city’s future
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester City Manager Eric Batista is here to stay after the Worcester City Council officially gave him the job permanently last week. After serving as Worcester's acting city manager for six months, Eric Batista was given the job permanently last week. Batista is the first Latino and...
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Springfield
Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
fallriverreporter.com
Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River
Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
Healey names three top aides
About three weeks from her swearing-in, Governor-elect Maura Healey began assembling her senior staff Tuesday, naming her chief of staff and first Cabinet secretariat.
Comments / 0