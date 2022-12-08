ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bomani Jones on Brittney Griner’s Release From Prison, the Current Voice of Professional Athletes, and What the Deion Sanders Move Means for College Recruiting

By Logan Murdock
The Ringer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 139

okrahomie
4d ago

I think she should lose her passport for sure. And be penalized for transporting illegal substances on a flight as any normal person would.

Reply(8)
58
Sherry Lee
4d ago

Putin got him back for a reason he is now going to send Victor to Ukraine to get arms from Iran going to be bad for the war a win for Putin. just think about it for a minute why else would he only swap her?

Reply(2)
29
jfz69
4d ago

Oh gee….let’s see what happens when the next athlete fails their drug test…and gets suspended or fired…this should be good🙄

Reply
35
Related
People

Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Deion Sanders’ five kids: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi It seems like there's little Deion Sanders can't do. A legendary Hall of Fame football star and former Major League Baseball player, Sanders has also dabbled in rap, appeared on his own reality television show and worked as a long-running sports analyst for the NFL Network. His latest act, however, is launching a successful football coaching career, first at HBCU Jackson State University and, as of December 2022, at Colorado University. But in addition to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Alex Morgan Said About Brittney Griner

Alex Morgan has made her thoughts on the Brittney Griner trade extremely clear. President Biden traded Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Now, Griner is home. While not...
The Spun

ESPN Is Reportedly Pushing For A Surprising Reunion

ESPN is reportedly looking to reunite one of the most important pairings in the history of sports talk radio. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Worldwide Leader is pushing to add Mike Francesa to the the "First Take" debate desk alongside Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. According to...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary NBA Star Died Sunday Morning

A legendary NBA star and former head coach reportedly died on Sunday morning. According to longtime Boston Celtics insider Bob Ryan, legendary NBA figure Paul Silas has died at the age of 79 years old. "I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Colorado QB takes Deion Sanders’ advice, enters transfer portal

When Deion Sanders was introduced to the current Colorado Buffaloes football team, he infamously told players that if they felt like it, they should head for the transfer portal. Some of them have decided to take him up on that offer. “I’m coming, and when I get here it’s gonna...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Cardinals’ DC Vance Joseph calls out Patriots’ Matt Patricia

At this point in the regular season, the Patriots’ offense has been discussed nonstop by anyone and everyone who can share an opinion. There are several issues the team must deal with, most notably the play-calling and play-design situation. The productive offense seen last year is seemingly dead and gone, and it’s not just those in New England that are noticing the significant difference with their performance this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy