Bomani Jones on Brittney Griner’s Release From Prison, the Current Voice of Professional Athletes, and What the Deion Sanders Move Means for College Recruiting

okrahomie
4d ago
I think she should lose her passport for sure. And be penalized for transporting illegal substances on a flight as any normal person would.
Sherry Lee
4d ago
Putin got him back for a reason he is now going to send Victor to Ukraine to get arms from Iran going to be bad for the war a win for Putin. just think about it for a minute why else would he only swap her?
jfz69
4d ago
Oh gee….let’s see what happens when the next athlete fails their drug test…and gets suspended or fired…this should be good🙄
