Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
Churches or Corporations? 6 of the Richest Pastors in the World
Back in the day, Christian church leaders and pastors were known as people who gave up everything – wealth, stature, material possessions, and sometimes even love — to devote themselves to God. Not so much these days. Millionaire minister Matt Chandler is just one of several Christian pastors...
Christian leader says enough with ‘my truth’: Society must return to ‘THE truth’
Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries in Colorado, shared with Fox News Digital why pursuing the truth found in the Bible is more important than focusing on "our truth."
The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs
Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.
Bible verse of the day: God will wipe away every tear, scripture promises
In verses 21:4-5 of the Book of Revelation, God promises to make everything new and wipe away tears, Pastor Dave Miller of Nebraska explains, saying there is hope for the future with God.
Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
Bible verse of the day: Old Testament scripture promises victory and 'hiding place' with God
Psalm 32:7 in the Bible promises both "songs of victory" and a "hiding place" if we trust in God. Pastor Jesse Bradley of Seattle, Washington, shares why we must have hope.
Far from being about faith, Christian nationalism is about politics and hero worship
Commentary: A Fresno County writer warns Christians against confusing their religion for political movements.
Bible verse of the day: We have reason to hope and trust, even in the worst of times
Today's Bible verse in this Advent season is Romans 8:28, one of the Bible's best-known verses. The faithful may be tempted toward despair, but we can trust God will work all things for good.
Bible verse of the day: God hears the faithful's prayers — and is there
In the Old Testament of the Bible, 2 Chronicles 7:14 is a call for believers to both pray and take action, says Dr. Jeff Myers of Summit Ministries. Here are facts about Chronicles 1 and 2.
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
Bible verse of the day: As Jesus did, the faithful are 'called to serve people with compassion'
In this Bible verse of the day for Dec. 4, 2022, Matthew 9:36-38 shares a message for the faithful to show compassion toward others, as Jesus showed people during his time on Earth as the Son of God.
The Parable of the Great Banquet
“ When one of those at the table with him heard this, he said to Jesus, “Blessed is the one who will eat at the feast in the kingd
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
EXEGETICAL
Soul of a Bishop by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. EXEGETICAL. Without any sense of transition the bishop found himself seated in the little North Library of the Athenaeum club and staring at the bust of John Wilson Croker. He was sitting motionless and musing deeply. He was questioning with a cool and steady mind whether he had seen a vision or whether he had had a dream. If it had been a dream it had been an extraordinarily vivid and convincing dream. He still seemed to be in the presence of God, and it perplexed him not at all that he should also be in the presence of Croker. The feeling of mental rottenness and insecurity that had weakened his thought through the period of his illness, had gone. He was secure again within himself.
HIS HAPPINESS SHALL COME FIRST EVEN THOUGH WE ARE SUFFERING
On “Mukazi,” the closing song from her latest album, Backxwash attempts the conventional aesthetics of a triumphant hip-hop track. “It’s like my life means something, less stress these days,” Ashanti Mutinta yells over the kind of Kanye-ish victory lap beat that millennial rap fans grew up on, with a soul sample that sounds like heaven opening its gates. But don’t bother checking your headphones, because the track’s eerie deterioration is part of Mutinta’s production. Interrupting an outpouring of beneficence to loved ones, Mutinta suddenly decides “tell my homies I love ’em, even though I don’t trust ’em.” Then a redacted name gets flipped off and Mutinta lets out one last shout and just dips, letting the sample play unadulterated.
We See God in the Chances that Exist Around Us (Why I Study Consciousness)
Since the dawn of time, we humans have sought to find a greater purpose in our existence. Unlike most other animals out there, we find comfort in knowing that there could be something greater than us that needs us to fulfill a purpose, and we jump at the opportunity to be more than just a person living out a small life without reason. We long to create purpose for ourselves, to find the value in our own consciousness, in whatever way necessary, so we can feel needed and relevant. And the second we feel helpless, we turn to the ‘god /s’ to try and foretell what is to come.
What Does Divine Mean? Understanding Divinity In 5 Simple Points
‘What does divine mean?’ – this is a question that collectively all religions aspire to answer. However, it’s a very loaded and subjective question, so deciphering it takes time and patience. The Dalai Lama holds divinity with warm-heartedness, compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, self-discipline, and contentment. So, the Dalai...
