Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
Soul of a Bishop by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. EXEGETICAL. Without any sense of transition the bishop found himself seated in the little North Library of the Athenaeum club and staring at the bust of John Wilson Croker. He was sitting motionless and musing deeply. He was questioning with a cool and steady mind whether he had seen a vision or whether he had had a dream. If it had been a dream it had been an extraordinarily vivid and convincing dream. He still seemed to be in the presence of God, and it perplexed him not at all that he should also be in the presence of Croker. The feeling of mental rottenness and insecurity that had weakened his thought through the period of his illness, had gone. He was secure again within himself.
On “Mukazi,” the closing song from her latest album, Backxwash attempts the conventional aesthetics of a triumphant hip-hop track. “It’s like my life means something, less stress these days,” Ashanti Mutinta yells over the kind of Kanye-ish victory lap beat that millennial rap fans grew up on, with a soul sample that sounds like heaven opening its gates. But don’t bother checking your headphones, because the track’s eerie deterioration is part of Mutinta’s production. Interrupting an outpouring of beneficence to loved ones, Mutinta suddenly decides “tell my homies I love ’em, even though I don’t trust ’em.” Then a redacted name gets flipped off and Mutinta lets out one last shout and just dips, letting the sample play unadulterated.
Since the dawn of time, we humans have sought to find a greater purpose in our existence. Unlike most other animals out there, we find comfort in knowing that there could be something greater than us that needs us to fulfill a purpose, and we jump at the opportunity to be more than just a person living out a small life without reason. We long to create purpose for ourselves, to find the value in our own consciousness, in whatever way necessary, so we can feel needed and relevant. And the second we feel helpless, we turn to the ‘god /s’ to try and foretell what is to come.
‘What does divine mean?’ – this is a question that collectively all religions aspire to answer. However, it’s a very loaded and subjective question, so deciphering it takes time and patience. The Dalai Lama holds divinity with warm-heartedness, compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, self-discipline, and contentment. So, the Dalai...

