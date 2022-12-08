NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO