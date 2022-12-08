ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island

A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week

NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence

NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder and six other shootings in the Mastic/Shirley area of Suffolk County was announced on Monday morning. The gang is also accused of at least five carjackings, an armed robbery, the theft of more than a dozen stolen vehicles, and even stealing puppies.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight

A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Rikers jail inmate, 39, dies in custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 39-year-old detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Sunday, officials said. Edgardo Mejias died at the Anna M. Kross Center around 5 p.m., according to the Department of Correction. He’s the 17th inmate to die while in custody this year, though others died shortly after receiving compassionate release. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Attacker slaps phone from man’s hand in Bronx stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane. The […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend

Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out.  Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams rips bail release of perp who beat homeless man with bat

Mayor Eric Adams slammed a recent judicial decision that put a Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack back on the street so quickly as the latest example of America’s legal system failing. “Every time we do our job as law enforcement in the city [as] administrators, we are seeing this revolving door – a catch, release, repeat system that is really playing out all across the country,” Adams told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Karim Azizi, 36, is accused of pulling a bat from his pants and swinging it at a 47-year-old man, who is homeless, sending the victim tumbling to...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed robber steals $6,000 from Brooklyn grocery store

NEW YORK - An armed robber stole $6,000 in cash from a Brooklyn grocery store Friday after threatening to shoot, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the suspect entered the grocery store located at 1152 Coney Island Ave. around 1:06 p.m., approached the counter, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy