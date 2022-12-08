Read full article on original website
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island
A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week
NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
‘Run Jews, Get Out of Here!’: Assailants with Tasers Chase Jews in Flatbush
A group of Jewish boys was chased by attackers firing a taser gun and shouting “Run Jews! Get out of here!” in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported on Sunday. […] Click here to view original web page at www.jpost.com.
'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence
NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder and six other shootings in the Mastic/Shirley area of Suffolk County was announced on Monday morning. The gang is also accused of at least five carjackings, an armed robbery, the theft of more than a dozen stolen vehicles, and even stealing puppies.
Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
Bronx man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of bystander at Father's Day BBQ
A Bronx man was sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander at a Father’s Day barbecue more than two decades ago, officials said Monday.
Police ID man shot in the head overnight in the Bronx; suspect at large
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning on the Grand Concourse, police say.
Man, 60, dies days after Brooklyn beating; suspect charged
A 60-year-old man died four days after he was pummeled to the sidewalk on a Brooklyn street, police said Monday as they charged a 52-year-old man in the killing.
NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight
A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says bail laws 'protect the guilty' after alleged bat attacker released days later
New York City Mayor Eric Adams harshly criticized the release of a man who allegedly beat someone with a baseball bat on Nov. 29 after his girlfriend paid the $7,500 bail on Wednesday. Adams made the comments on CNN’s “Smerconish” on Saturday morning, stating that bail laws in place benefit...
NYPD: Brooklyn man beats 60-year-old to death
A Brooklyn man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he beat a 60-year-old man to death.
Rikers jail inmate, 39, dies in custody
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 39-year-old detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Sunday, officials said. Edgardo Mejias died at the Anna M. Kross Center around 5 p.m., according to the Department of Correction. He’s the 17th inmate to die while in custody this year, though others died shortly after receiving compassionate release. […]
NYC Man Dies Days After Being Found Brutally Beaten on Street, Suspect Arrested: Cops
A Brooklyn man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the brutal deadly beating of 60-year-old man who passed away days after being found with head trauma on a sidewalk, police said. On Dec. 4, police received a report of a man needed medical assistance on Hegeman Avenue, the...
Attacker slaps phone from man’s hand in Bronx stabbing
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane. The […]
Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend
Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out. Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
Eric Adams rips bail release of perp who beat homeless man with bat
Mayor Eric Adams slammed a recent judicial decision that put a Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack back on the street so quickly as the latest example of America’s legal system failing. “Every time we do our job as law enforcement in the city [as] administrators, we are seeing this revolving door – a catch, release, repeat system that is really playing out all across the country,” Adams told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Karim Azizi, 36, is accused of pulling a bat from his pants and swinging it at a 47-year-old man, who is homeless, sending the victim tumbling to...
Armed robber steals $6,000 from Brooklyn grocery store
NEW YORK - An armed robber stole $6,000 in cash from a Brooklyn grocery store Friday after threatening to shoot, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the suspect entered the grocery store located at 1152 Coney Island Ave. around 1:06 p.m., approached the counter, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
