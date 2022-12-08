In 2020, during the throes of the global COVID-19 pandemic, former "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reunited for a brand new project one year after the hit sitcom wrapped up. Parsons, under his company That's Wonderful Productions, obtained the rights to "Miranda," a BBC comedy about a woman named Miranda (Miranda Hart) who never seems to win in life. Airing for three seasons from 2009 to 2015, the show chronicles her attempts to fit in with friends, please her overbearing mother, and find a husband. For Parsons, there was only one actress who could adapt this relatable character for an American audience, and Bialik did just that in the U.S. remake of the show, "Call Me Kat."

9 DAYS AGO