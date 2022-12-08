Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Are ‘Settled Down’ After Win, Talk About Their Future Together
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss talk about settling down after winning 'The Amazing Race 34'.
‘Survivor’ Season 43: Is 1 Castaway Too Obvious to Be the Winner?
Multiple 'Survivor' fans often use the edit as evidence behind why they believe a castaway wins the game, but is one player's edit in season 43 too obvious?
‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: ‘Cranky’ Owen on how tribe mates are ‘snaking [him] at every turn’ [WATCH]
In this week’s “Survivor 43” deleted scene (watch above), Owen Knight and Karla Cruz Godoy are chatting together on the beach during the 11th episode shortly after Noelle Lambert‘s blindside. “It’s hard to take anything personally at this point,” admits the 30-year-old college admissions director from New Orleans. “Earlier I was feeling pretty down in the dumps [before the Jeanine Zheng vote]. It’s exciting now. This is where it gets fun.” Owen was feeling “pretty sorry” for himself yet again when Noelle was ousted from the game, but he heeded Karla’s advice and slept on it, and now he’s back to...
Survivor 43's [Spoiler] Talks Biggest Flaw in His Game: 'I Was Double-Crossing and It Caught Up With Me'
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. Playing the middle may work for the first Tribal or two, but as Survivor‘s Sami Layadi discovered Wednesday, failing to pick a side will eventually come back to bite you. After the legendary immunity challenge Last Gasp left three players (Karla, Owen and Cody) immune, Sami was one of only four players on the chopping block at this week’s Tribal Council. Despite his attempt to turn the tight duo of Karla and Cassidy against each other (and burning a few bridges along the way), the rest of the tribe just couldn’t trust his...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez
WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
SheKnows
First Look at Days of Our Lives’ Peter Reckell Back On the Set — Plus, One ‘Sweet Reunion’
This moment has been a long time coming. In fact, by our calculations, it’s been just over seven years in coming! Days of Our Lives’ Bo died on November 23, 2015 — and now he’s officially back!. Sure, we’ve seen his ghost here and there and...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Teases Season 20 Could be the End for Ducky
Over the years, David McCallum’s Ducky has appeared less and less on the CBS procedural ‘NCIS.’
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Fans Believe the Next Boot Is ‘Obvious’
Who will be the 13th person voted out of 'Survivor' Season 43? Some fans think they know based on spoilers and theories.
Call Me Kat's Cheyenne Jackson Wanted To Join The Show Because Of Mayim Bialik
In 2020, during the throes of the global COVID-19 pandemic, former "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reunited for a brand new project one year after the hit sitcom wrapped up. Parsons, under his company That's Wonderful Productions, obtained the rights to "Miranda," a BBC comedy about a woman named Miranda (Miranda Hart) who never seems to win in life. Airing for three seasons from 2009 to 2015, the show chronicles her attempts to fit in with friends, please her overbearing mother, and find a husband. For Parsons, there was only one actress who could adapt this relatable character for an American audience, and Bialik did just that in the U.S. remake of the show, "Call Me Kat."
Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 12: Tasty rewards, hidden idols at play and another blindside
The 12th episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Cody Assenmacher. The 35-year old from Honolulu, Hawaii was sent packing and became the sixth member of the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting Cody out? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode? SEE Cody Assenmacher (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘My heart is crushed, it is freaking crushed’ Top Moments of Episode 12: 1. Post Tribal Shenanigans: The name of Sami Layadi was still on the lips of the remaining...
'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 5 Start Date, Cast, Trailer and More
"The Real Housewives of Miami" returned last year for its fourth season and the cast is now back and "dialing up the drama" for season five.
Kelsey Grammer Teases ‘Frasier’ Reboot (Exclusive)
Eighteen years after he signed off, Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back to TV!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kelsey about what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ reboot. While he couldn’t reveal too much, Kelsey noted that Dr. Frasier is “still gonna be looking for...
‘The Amazing Race’: When Will Season 35 Premiere? Fans Speculate the Date
The premiere date of 'The Amazing Race' Season 35 is unknown, but fans hopped on Reddit to theorize when it will air on CBS.
2022 Game Awards: And the winner is...
A wrap-up of the winners of the 2022 Game Awards: Which games came up big as winners, and how did we fare with our predictions?
Comments / 0