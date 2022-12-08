Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Are ‘Settled Down’ After Win, Talk About Their Future Together
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss talk about settling down after winning 'The Amazing Race 34'.
‘Survivor’ Season 43: Is 1 Castaway Too Obvious to Be the Winner?
Multiple 'Survivor' fans often use the edit as evidence behind why they believe a castaway wins the game, but is one player's edit in season 43 too obvious?
‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: ‘Cranky’ Owen on how tribe mates are ‘snaking [him] at every turn’ [WATCH]
In this week’s “Survivor 43” deleted scene (watch above), Owen Knight and Karla Cruz Godoy are chatting together on the beach during the 11th episode shortly after Noelle Lambert‘s blindside. “It’s hard to take anything personally at this point,” admits the 30-year-old college admissions director from New Orleans. “Earlier I was feeling pretty down in the dumps [before the Jeanine Zheng vote]. It’s exciting now. This is where it gets fun.” Owen was feeling “pretty sorry” for himself yet again when Noelle was ousted from the game, but he heeded Karla’s advice and slept on it, and now he’s back to...
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Is 1 Castaway a Guaranteed Finalist? Fans Think So
Six castaways remain in 'Survivor' Season 43 on CBS, and some fans believe that the edit spoils which player makes it to the final three.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
SheKnows
First Look at Days of Our Lives’ Peter Reckell Back On the Set — Plus, One ‘Sweet Reunion’
This moment has been a long time coming. In fact, by our calculations, it’s been just over seven years in coming! Days of Our Lives’ Bo died on November 23, 2015 — and now he’s officially back!. Sure, we’ve seen his ghost here and there and...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Believe Episode 11 Spoiled Who Was Eliminated
Going into 'The Amazing Race 34' Episode 11, only four teams remained in the competition, but some fans spotted who would be going home early in the hour.
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Teases Season 20 Could be the End for Ducky
Over the years, David McCallum’s Ducky has appeared less and less on the CBS procedural ‘NCIS.’
Survivor 43's [Spoiler] Talks Biggest Flaw in His Game: 'I Was Double-Crossing and It Caught Up With Me'
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. Playing the middle may work for the first Tribal or two, but as Survivor‘s Sami Layadi discovered Wednesday, failing to pick a side will eventually come back to bite you. After the legendary immunity challenge Last Gasp left three players (Karla, Owen and Cody) immune, Sami was one of only four players on the chopping block at this week’s Tribal Council. Despite his attempt to turn the tight duo of Karla and Cassidy against each other (and burning a few bridges along the way), the rest of the tribe just couldn’t trust his...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
‘Survivor 43’ finale spotlight: Owen Knight is safe bet to make final 3, but least likely to win
If you’re taking bets on which of the final five on “Survivor 43” is going to make it to the three chairs at the final tribal council, your safest bet is Owen Knight. And yet if you’re betting on who is the most likely to actually win, put him at the bottom of your list. Left out from the majority in many post-merge votes and without much agency to make decisions, Owen has been the string-along goat of the season. Still, we think he’s locked and loaded to make it to the end. Below, we take a look at why...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Devon and Abby have an honest talk about their feelings as Victor grills Chance
Devon and Abby will ponder their futurePhoto bySoaps She Knows CBS screenshot. The Young and the Restless will be prompted on Thursday and Friday by sports but spoiler alerts are revealing what will take place in Genoa City during the week of November 28-December 2. There will be some soul-searching taking place for Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and spoilers say the duo will delve deeper into their feelings for one another and try to determine what the future looks like.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Explains Season 2 Finale, Teases Season 3
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7, “Arrivederci.”]. The second season of HBO‘s The White Lotus aired its finale on Sunday, December 11, wrapping up the whodunit mystery in the episode’s final minutes. Now, the show’s creator, writer, and director, Mike White, is opening up about the season and what fans can expect next.
Call Me Kat's Cheyenne Jackson Wanted To Join The Show Because Of Mayim Bialik
In 2020, during the throes of the global COVID-19 pandemic, former "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reunited for a brand new project one year after the hit sitcom wrapped up. Parsons, under his company That's Wonderful Productions, obtained the rights to "Miranda," a BBC comedy about a woman named Miranda (Miranda Hart) who never seems to win in life. Airing for three seasons from 2009 to 2015, the show chronicles her attempts to fit in with friends, please her overbearing mother, and find a husband. For Parsons, there was only one actress who could adapt this relatable character for an American audience, and Bialik did just that in the U.S. remake of the show, "Call Me Kat."
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Brett Has a Possible New Love Interest, Showrunner Teases
'Chicago Fire' Season 11 has a new love interest for Brett now that Casey is gone, according to showrunner Andrea Newman, but falling in love again is a ways off for Brett.
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Fans Believe Spoilers Indicate Jesse Loses
Will Jesse Lopez make it to the Final Tribal Council in 'Survivor' Season 43? Some fans are worried that alleged spoilers point toward him losing the game.
Comments / 0