DraftKings Ohio promo code: get $200 before the Jan. 1 launch date

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get ready for sports betting with the new DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. This pre-registration offer will expire soon. The promo...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: how to claim top pre-reg offers

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio bettors can score two exciting bonuses this month when they pre-register with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX here.
Ohio sports betting apps offer $850 in sign up bonuses this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Ohio sports betting apps are gearing up for the state’s upcoming launch, but there is still time to take...
Which birds are most commonly seen in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cardinals, woodpeckers, finches and doves are among the most popular species of birds seen in Ohio, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Each year, Project FeederWatch collects data between Nov. 13 to April 30. In Ohio, more than 285 sites report which birds...
Ohio Auditor’s report faults Ohio Department of Medicaid for failing to address double-dipping

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio could be paying between $5.3 million and $24 million each year to ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries because the Ohio Department of Medicaid hasn’t been ensuring that county caseworkers disenroll residents who are getting benefits in multiple states when they’re alerted to potential problems, according to a report released Tuesday by state Auditor Keith Faber.
Rainy, windy conditions expected: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cloud cover will increase throughout the day on Wednesday with showers expected after midnight. While conditions could be breezy during the day, winds will pick up as the front moves through with gusts up to 29 mph. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 30s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thusday will see more rain and wind with highs in the mid 40s.
Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia a blow to strategy of dividing America’s people to hold power

To the battle cry, “The South shall rise again!” the victory of Raphael Warnock in Georgia responds, “Maybe not.”. One hopes the pastor’s election to a full term in the United States Senate hammers another nail in the coffin of the Republican Party’s “Southern strategy,” a strategy that panders to the worse angels of hatred, racism, white supremacy, and voter suppression.
Natural gas legislation illustrates how Republicans have problems with the truth

What is so problematic with truth-telling for Republicans? They frankly have become the Orwellian Party this century, especially since the rise of Trump. Ohio Republicans in the statehouse have now come up with the “truth” that natural gas is green. (Senate passes bill expanding drilling on state land; dubbing gas ‘green energy’, Dec. 7) George Orwell would be proud.
OHIO STATE
