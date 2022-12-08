Patty Jenkins has broken her silence over the news that she parted ways with Warner Bros. on a sequel to 2020’s “Wonder Woman 1984.” “I never walked away,” Jenkins posted to Twitter. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.” Jenkins also said that while she remains in active development on “Rogue Squadron,” she had initially departed the project after realizing that working on the...

18 MINUTES AGO