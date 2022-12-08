ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Passengers on flight spotted wearing anti-Semitic Burger King crown saying ‘Ye was right’

Two passengers has been spotted on a flight wearing Burger King crowns with anti-Semitic wording written across them.A Twitter user posted a picture of two people sitting in front of her on a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday (6 December). “Didn’t realise this behaviour was permitted as part of the @SouthwestAir experience,” the tweet begins.The eyewitness continued: “These 2 also had sentiments such as ‘6 million wasn’t enough’ and tons of swastikas plastered on their make shift ‘crowns’.”Approximately six million Jewish people were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust under the Nazi regime.“Free speech, I get it, but also...
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing

The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'

While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
TheStreet

Burger King Offers Free Food, 12 Days of Deals

Burger King has been competing against its rivals for decades, always coming in behind McDonalds --and now Wendy's too --- and using its claim to having a fresh burger cooked over a flame to entice customers who want that smoky flavor. Burger King has brought us the Impossible Whopper as...
Mashed

Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square

Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Patty Jenkins Breaks Silence on ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘I Never Walked Away’

Patty Jenkins has broken her silence over the news that she parted ways with Warner Bros. on a sequel to 2020’s “Wonder Woman 1984.” “I never walked away,” Jenkins posted to Twitter. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.” Jenkins also said that while she remains in active development on “Rogue Squadron,” she had initially departed the project after realizing that working on the...
TheStreet

McDonald's Launches a Whole New Kind of Restaurant

Digital-forward restaurants are some of the fast-food industry's most controversial new developments -- some see them as a way to cut the use of staff and speed up the ordering process while others describe them as too automated and soulless for their tastes. In the last year, chicken chain Wingstop...
TEXAS STATE

