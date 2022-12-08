Read full article on original website
Related
Passengers on flight spotted wearing anti-Semitic Burger King crown saying ‘Ye was right’
Two passengers has been spotted on a flight wearing Burger King crowns with anti-Semitic wording written across them.A Twitter user posted a picture of two people sitting in front of her on a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday (6 December). “Didn’t realise this behaviour was permitted as part of the @SouthwestAir experience,” the tweet begins.The eyewitness continued: “These 2 also had sentiments such as ‘6 million wasn’t enough’ and tons of swastikas plastered on their make shift ‘crowns’.”Approximately six million Jewish people were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust under the Nazi regime.“Free speech, I get it, but also...
Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing
The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Burger King: Fast-food breakfasts ranked worst to best
Whether you are running late or just not in the mood to whip up something before leaving the house, there are those days when a fast-food drive-thru breakfast sandwich can make all the difference. Our colleagues at Cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team embarked on a quest to find out which...
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Filmed In Food Fight At In-N-Out Burger
A visibly angry Fuentes can be seen hurling his paper cup of soda at someone, and spraying several ducking patrons.
Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order
A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
Burger King Offers Free Food, 12 Days of Deals
Burger King has been competing against its rivals for decades, always coming in behind McDonalds --and now Wendy's too --- and using its claim to having a fresh burger cooked over a flame to entice customers who want that smoky flavor. Burger King has brought us the Impossible Whopper as...
Guest Surprised by Hotel Robot After Ordering Taco Bell in Room, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace
Robots are on the rise in the hospitality industry. In this decade, their number is expected to rise by 25.5%, becoming a $3 billion market in 2030. And now we have proof of what happens when you let those robots loose in your hotel: they deliver Taco Bell on demand and then do a little happy dance.
Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square
Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
Patty Jenkins Breaks Silence on ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘I Never Walked Away’
Patty Jenkins has broken her silence over the news that she parted ways with Warner Bros. on a sequel to 2020’s “Wonder Woman 1984.” “I never walked away,” Jenkins posted to Twitter. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.” Jenkins also said that while she remains in active development on “Rogue Squadron,” she had initially departed the project after realizing that working on the...
McDonald's Launches a Whole New Kind of Restaurant
Digital-forward restaurants are some of the fast-food industry's most controversial new developments -- some see them as a way to cut the use of staff and speed up the ordering process while others describe them as too automated and soulless for their tastes. In the last year, chicken chain Wingstop...
I ate at the only Taco Bell in Malaysia's 'Silicon Valley.' The experience left much to be desired.
I thought the rice bowl looked good in promotional photos, but noticed no one else was ordering it. That probably should have been sign enough.
Comments / 0