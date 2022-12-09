ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged

By Mark Sudol
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVvbT_0jcIlI1l00

Stamford residents are demanding action, saying they are upset that the suspect in a double fatal hit-and-run has not been arrested.

They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.

Maria Garrido's two boys lost their father.

"I'm really happy that the community…is getting together to get justice for my kids, my kids' father," said Garrido.

Police say Benis and Lozano were hit while walking in the crosswalk crossing the street early Saturday morning on their way home from work. The Mercedes that hit them, police say, was driven by Michael Talbot , who fled the scene and was later found hiding behind a dumpster.

Stamford police Chief Tim Shaw told News 12 Connecticut by phone Thursday that police are waiting until they have all the information they need to form a solid case against Talbot. Shaw says if police make an arrest too early it would not be beneficial to the prosecution.

University of New Haven law professor Michael Lawlor is a nationally recognized expert on criminal justice reform and was Gov. Dannel Malloy's undersecretary for criminal justice policy.

"It seems like it would have been a no brainer to charge this driver with evading responsibility in this situation the minute he was confronted. So, that's a decision that gets made on site by the responding officers," said Lawlor.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons released a statement Thursday offering condolences to the families and also saying that these investigations do take time. She asks for everyone's patience.

"I want to assure the families that the City, the Stamford Police Department, and my administration will do everything we can to support you during this difficult time and ensure that justice is served," said Simmons.

News 12 reached out to Talbot but did not hear back.

Comments / 9

Michelle Pettway
3d ago

HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN ARRESTED ON THE SPOT PERIODAFTER COMING OUT IF HIDINGYOUNG NEW MERCEDES LIVES IN GREENWICH!!!ARE YOU SERIOUSGOD HELP US2022NOT ARRESTED YETwalk like a duckquack like a duckITS BECAUSE OF WHO HE IS...ITS A DUCK!WRONG WRONG WRONG!!!!SHAME ON POLICE.....

Reply
3
 

