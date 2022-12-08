Read full article on original website
U.S. Government Will Pay to Move Native Tribes Whose Lands Are Threatened by Climate Change
Three Native American communities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to relocate due to climate change-related risks to their homes, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in an announcement today. Three communities—one in Washington state and two in Alaska—will each receive $25 million from the Interior...
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and canyons, I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many tribes that are here today,” Biden said during a speech at the White House National Tribal Nations Summit. The site, to be designated Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE’ kwa-meh) National Monument, would encompass a rugged and dry triangular-shaped area roughly from Arizona and the Colorado River to California and the Mojave National Preserve. The area is mostly undeveloped landscape dotted with Joshua trees and bighorn sheep migration routes. The designation is not final, but the president’s announcement was hailed by Native American tribal representatives, members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and conservationists.
Grizzly bears haven’t been in this national park since 1996: Why officials want them back
Grizzly bears were largely eradicated from the Northwestern U.S. Could they make a comeback?
U. S. Awards Millions to Move Tribes Threatened by Climate Change
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will give three Native tribes $75 million to move away from coastal areas or rivers, one of the nation’s largest efforts to date to relocate communities that are facing an urgent threat from climate change.
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
Biden Could Be Missing Out On His Biggest Conservation Opportunity
Conservationists worry that the Bureau of Land Management is moving too slowly on a key tool for success.
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental groups that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park this season could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts. “We are devastated that the court has allowed countless more wolves — including Yellowstone wolves — to be killed under the unscientific laws and regulations we are challenging,” Lizzy Pennock, the Montana-based carnivore coexistence advocate for WildEarth Guardians said in a statement. “We will keep fighting for Montana’s wolves in the courtroom while our case carries on and outside the courtroom in every way,” she said.
Klamath River dam removal plan draws cheers from dignitaries
Tribal, state and federal officials on Thursday cheered a plan for the largest dam removal in U.S. history along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed that tribal communities have long relied on. “Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made...
Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue
A Lewis and Clark County judge has ruled that the State of Montana’s plan to “harvest” as many as 456 wolves can proceed because two organizations which challenged the state’s wolf hunting rules were unable to prove that Montana’s wolf population would be permanently harmed by the increased hunting, which includes the use of snares. […] The post Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Tribal and government leaders celebrate Klamath River dam removal
OREGON, USA — Leaders from tribal nations, along with representatives from state and federal government, celebrated the recent decision to remove four dams along the Klamath River at a press conference on Thursday. Joe James, chairman of the Yurok tribal council, said the day was momentous and one that...
Biden to Establish Sacred Tribal Lands in Mojave Desert as National Monument
WASHINGTON – President Biden announced last week his intent to establish the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in southern Nevada, preserving some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse and culturally significant lands in the Mojave Desert. At 450,000 acres, Avi Kwa Ame, the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain...
Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule
Stakes are high as regulations on 150 million acres of BLM lands come up for review. Public will enter the fray likely in January The post Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule appeared first on Columbia Insight. Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule was first posted on December 8, 2022 at 9:34 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
