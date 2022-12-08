On the President's Desk: Respect for Marriage Act

Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) reports that she has helped the House pass the Respect for Marriage Act, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

“Everyone should be able to marry who they love,”n Bonamici said. “The Respect for Marriage Act enshrines this fundamental principle into federal law so same-sex and interracial marriages are protected and honored. Congress must continue to pass legislation to protect our hard-won freedoms and privacy, especially with the willingness of this extremist Supreme Court to erode longstanding precedent.”

The Respect for Marriage Act originally passed the House with Bonamici’s support on July 19, 2022. It came back to the House after Senate passage on November 29, 2022 because of changes in the bill’s language.

The Respect for Marriage Act is a bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), require the U.S. federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States, and to protect religious liberty.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici is a Vice Chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and Chair of its LGBTQ+ Aging Issues Task Force. As Chair of the Education Committee’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services, Bonamici said she has also been a leader in efforts to pass legislation to protect the LGBTQ community against discrimination in housing, access to credit, and other services.