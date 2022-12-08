Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Family hurting at Christmas
Fifteen-month-old Kyce Burns of Hillsboro was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, and Hillsboro High School secretary Angie Juillerat is working to raise funds to support him through a raffle of more than $4,000 worth of items. Kyce underwent extensive surgery this month to have the tumor removed and...
Times Gazette
2022 Leesburg Luminaria royalty
Lions Club District Governor John Hibbs (far right) awads the sixth grade royalty Sunday at the 2022 Leesburg Luminaria. Pictured (l-r) are princess Ayla Parker, queen Braylah Wells and king Liam Bender.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Hillsboro Records Commission meeting regularly scheduled to be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. has been rescheduled to Thursday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. at 130 N. High St. for its semi-annual meeting. Bright Local School Board. The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its regular board...
Times Gazette
Show Goat of Year?
Rock Cliff Acres Show Goats can be found on S.R. 138 in Hillsboro, where it is owned and operated by Jeff Burnett and Amy St Clair. The past year and a half has been full of much deserved success for the RCA team: state banners, national titles, and even a Man of The Year Nomination for the buck they raised called WhiteClaw.
Times Gazette
Woodmen, Legion help VA home
Modern Woodmen of America teamed up withMowrystown American Legion Post 694 to help raise funds in November for expenses for the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. Funds raised through this project totaled m ore than $2543. Modern Woodmen matched $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the total proceeds to more...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro bowlers roll past WCH, MT
HILLSBORO — The Washington High School and Miami Trace High School bowling teams visited Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Highland Lanes. Hillsboro won the boys’ match with a total of 2,764 pins. Miami Trace had a score of 2,474 and Washington had a total score of 2,355.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Joseph Brown, 32, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file application for registration. Samuel Holaday, 27, old of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Dec. 8. INCIDENT/ARREST. At approximately 10:33 a.m., the police department responded to the 800 block...
Times Gazette
Brown is re-elected to FB board
COLUMBUS — Nathan Brown of Hillsboro has been re-elected as a District 20 trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization and represent Farm Bureau members from Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties. Brown is...
Times Gazette
Lady Indians enter 1st sanctioned wrestling tourney
The Hillsboro Lady Indian wrestlers made history Sunday by becoming the first ladies wrestling team from Hillsboro to enter an Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) sanctioned all girls wrestling tournament. The Lady Indians, led by coach Jessica Yuellig, traveled to Warren for the Warrior Fitness Girls Invitational. Due to...
Times Gazette
McClain drops a heartbreaker
GREENFIELD — It was a match up featuring an experienced Washington Blue Lion team taking on the McClain Tigers, a team full of players playing in just their fourth career varsity game in front of a large crowd Friday at McClain High School. An unbiased observer might have looked...
