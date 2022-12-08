ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters transfer portal

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr., has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a source. Williams, an Omaha North grad who transferred to Nebraska last January from Northern Colorado, played one season with the Huskers, appearing in four games before having his year ended by a foot injury against Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

What Nebraska’s Defense Could Look like under Matt Rhule and Tony White

Who Matt Rhule was going to hire as his defensive coordinator was a hotly discussed topic within Nebraska. With names like Jim Leonhard and Glen Schumann out there as rumors there was plenty of hope. But when Pete Thamel announced last Thursday that Nebraska was hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, that caught many by surprise.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Cornerback Syncere Safeeullah Commits To Nebraska

Nebraska picked up a commitment from Syncere Safeeullah, a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback from IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. 247 ranks him a 3-star, the 146th-best cornerback available. He chose Nebraska over Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, and Memphis. According to Michael Bruntz at 247:. Safeeullah was initially part of...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker commit Van Poppel's senior season gains more recognition

It was already understood upon his summer commitment by those who follow Husker recruiting closely how significant Riley Van Poppel could be to this Nebraska recruiting class. But it always produces an extra layer of comfort to a fan base when a commit backs up the rankings with a big-time senior season. Van Poppel had that, and continues to get recognized for his work this fall at Argyle High School down in Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

No Huskers, but there's plenty to watch for at the Omaha Final Four

Omaha has become the most frequent host of the NCAA Final Four in college volleyball, but for the first time during a typical season, the show goes on without the Huskers. This week, Omaha hosts the Final Four for the fifth time overall — including three times in the past eight years. No city has hosted the final week of the season more than Omaha in the 41-year history of the tournament.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

In-state 2023 target Jaylen Lloyd sets decision date

Fresh off an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, 2023 Omaha Westside athlete Jaylen Lloyd has set a date to announce his college decision. Lloyd will announce Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. CT at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha, choosing from Nebraska, Illinois, Texas Tech, Florida and Georgia. The Florida and Georgia offers are in track, while Texas Tech and Nebraska are both track and football.
OMAHA, NE
AllHuskers

Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer

An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Amy Williams gets 200th win as Nebraska beats Samford

For the first time in school history, Nebraska has made double-digit 3-pointers in three-straight games. That success from deep helped carry the Huskers to a victory over Samford, 71-46, on Sunday. The win gave Husker head coach Amy Williams her 200th win as an NCAA Division I head coach. “I've...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy