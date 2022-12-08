Read full article on original website
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters transfer portal
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr., has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a source. Williams, an Omaha North grad who transferred to Nebraska last January from Northern Colorado, played one season with the Huskers, appearing in four games before having his year ended by a foot injury against Oklahoma.
Corn Nation
What Nebraska’s Defense Could Look like under Matt Rhule and Tony White
Who Matt Rhule was going to hire as his defensive coordinator was a hotly discussed topic within Nebraska. With names like Jim Leonhard and Glen Schumann out there as rumors there was plenty of hope. But when Pete Thamel announced last Thursday that Nebraska was hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, that caught many by surprise.
Husker Dan: Matt Rhule Is Off and Running
But the new Nebraska head coach must face some challenges.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Recruiting news: QB decommit, surprise portal visitor, more
Since Matt Rhule took over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there have been some good and bad days. This weekend was a bit of a roller coaster ride for the staff’s recruiting efforts alone. The Huskers nabbed one commit in Kwinten Ives but also lost the only quarterback commit...
Corn Nation
Cornerback Syncere Safeeullah Commits To Nebraska
Nebraska picked up a commitment from Syncere Safeeullah, a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback from IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. 247 ranks him a 3-star, the 146th-best cornerback available. He chose Nebraska over Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, and Memphis. According to Michael Bruntz at 247:. Safeeullah was initially part of...
kmaland.com
Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Corn Nation
Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Football Update, Basketball, And So On
It’s another episode of Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy!. There are things happening, so Todd and I got together with fans to discuss them. MBB pushed the now #1 team in the nation to OT, never lost their composure, nearly won. Matt Rhule introduced at halftime of...
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Husker commit Van Poppel's senior season gains more recognition
It was already understood upon his summer commitment by those who follow Husker recruiting closely how significant Riley Van Poppel could be to this Nebraska recruiting class. But it always produces an extra layer of comfort to a fan base when a commit backs up the rankings with a big-time senior season. Van Poppel had that, and continues to get recognized for his work this fall at Argyle High School down in Texas.
Kearney Hub
No Huskers, but there's plenty to watch for at the Omaha Final Four
Omaha has become the most frequent host of the NCAA Final Four in college volleyball, but for the first time during a typical season, the show goes on without the Huskers. This week, Omaha hosts the Final Four for the fifth time overall — including three times in the past eight years. No city has hosted the final week of the season more than Omaha in the 41-year history of the tournament.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
In-state 2023 target Jaylen Lloyd sets decision date
Fresh off an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, 2023 Omaha Westside athlete Jaylen Lloyd has set a date to announce his college decision. Lloyd will announce Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. CT at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha, choosing from Nebraska, Illinois, Texas Tech, Florida and Georgia. The Florida and Georgia offers are in track, while Texas Tech and Nebraska are both track and football.
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to program
Nebraska fans during a game.Photo by(Bri Melton/WOWT) Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Sunday, as 2023 running back Kwenten Ives committed to the program. This was first reported by Bryan Munson of On3.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer
An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
Daily Nebraskan
Amy Williams gets 200th win as Nebraska beats Samford
For the first time in school history, Nebraska has made double-digit 3-pointers in three-straight games. That success from deep helped carry the Huskers to a victory over Samford, 71-46, on Sunday. The win gave Husker head coach Amy Williams her 200th win as an NCAA Division I head coach. “I've...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Kennadi Williams commits to Husker softball, basketball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Southwest product and the daughter of Husker women’s hoops coach Amy Williams has committed to play two sports at Nebraska. Kennadi Williams made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, saying she would play both basketball and softball at Nebraska. Williams, a junior...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewilders Nebraskans when he tries cinnamon roll with chili
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewildered Nebraskans Thursday night after eating cinnamon rolls with chili in an unusual manner.
