On3.com

Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination

Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
ATHENS, GA
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move

Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecomeback.com

LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision

LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Controversial Top 25 Rankings

The final game of the 2022 college football regular season was played on Saturday afternoon. Army defeated Navy in overtime in the final game of the 2022 college football regular season on Saturday. ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings. The top 25 rankings are a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football Star Running Back Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the top running backs in college football has decided to seek out greener pastures in 2023. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has entered the transfer portal. Lloyd was South Carolina's leading rusher in 2022, going for 749 total yards and 11 touchdowns, with seven coming over the course of four weeks.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaytradition.com

JJ Harrell, 4-star ATH, includes B1G program on top 8 list

JJ Harrell, 2024 4-star ATH out of Panola, Mississippi, has included 1 B1G team in his top 8 list. Harrell lists Penn State as one of his finalists. In addition to Penn State, Harrell lists LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Memphis as the teams still in the running.
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady got crazy number of family/friends tickets for 49ers game

Tom Brady has played in countless big games throughout his legendary career, but his family and friends might say the most important one took place on Sunday in San Francisco. Brady grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the 49ers. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Niners on Sunday, it marked only the second time in his 23 NFL seasons that Brady has played a game in San Francisco. To say he had a lot of family and friends who wanted to attend would be an understatement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

