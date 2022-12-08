ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

go955.com

Kalamazoo Public Safety is hiring: Applications accepted through December 23

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to add some more officers to their ranks. In a news released dated on Monday, December 12, KDPS said that it started accepting applications for the position of “Public Safety Officer” on Friday, December 9, and is accepting applications up until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 23.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Bronson’s regional cancer program receives national accreditation

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bronson Healthcare system’s regional cancer program with cancer centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). The three-year Integrated Network accreditation encompasses both Bronson Cancer Centers. Bronson Cancer Center in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

