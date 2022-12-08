Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo Public Safety is hiring: Applications accepted through December 23
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to add some more officers to their ranks. In a news released dated on Monday, December 12, KDPS said that it started accepting applications for the position of “Public Safety Officer” on Friday, December 9, and is accepting applications up until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 23.
Bronson’s regional cancer program receives national accreditation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bronson Healthcare system’s regional cancer program with cancer centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). The three-year Integrated Network accreditation encompasses both Bronson Cancer Centers. Bronson Cancer Center in...
Kalamazoo Public Schools employees to receive $1,500 retention bonus later this month
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The employees of Kalamazoo Public Schools have received a gift from the district that comes just in time for Christmas. Trustee Ken Greyshak Monday night recommended a “retention bonus” of $1,500 for employees who work 20 hours or more per week, and a $1,000 bonus for those part-timers who work less than that.
Portage Road lane closures for Monday: East Centre Avenue to Zoetis Drive
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A commuter alert for those in Portage. Beginning Monday, December 12 at 9 a.m., the northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Center Avenue to Zoetis Drive will close to traffic to allow crews to work on utility connections. Motorists may...
Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
Battle Creek Police investigate shooting: Woman left with multiple wounds
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police say a 45-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times during an incident early Monday morning, December 12. Officers responded to the 200 block of Howland Street around 3:25 a.m. when a neighbor in the area called...
Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
