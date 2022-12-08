ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Estacada News

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
The Chief

Ballot Measure 114: Federal judge denies postponement request

Under the weight of three lawsuits and protests from local law enforcement, Sunday, Oregon's Department of Justice (DOJ) asked to postpone implementing part of Measure 114. Tuesday, Federal Judge Karen Immergut granted a one-month stay on the permit process and denied the motion for a preliminary injunction against the measure. Immergut ruled that the plaintiffs had not proved the case's merits and failed to make a case on limiting large-capacity (more than ten rounds) magazines. However, according to Portland media outlets, Immergut did say that...
OREGON STATE
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge

(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

5 OR sheriffs say they won’t enforce new gun control law

Oregon sheriffs are saying that new gun control measures voters approved in the midterm election won’t be enforced in their counties, a month after New York sheriffs said they were bucking new restrictions in their state, too. The new Oregon law, called Measure 114, is a significant clampdown on...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
MISSOURI STATE
Law & Crime

In Montana Landowners’ Case, Justices Ponder What Happens When SCOTUS Rulings Throw a Wrench into Statutory Interpretation

The justices were jovial as they heard oral arguments Wednesday in Wilkins v. United States, a dispute with underlying facts befitting an episode of Yellowstone: Montana landowners suing the federal government for land-locking them with an improper easement. At stake, though, is not the justices’ views on the Western wilderness, but rather, whether the federal government’s 12-year limitation on lawsuits applies to the landowners even when recent SCOTUS rulings in other cases might indicate otherwise.
MONTANA STATE
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump

In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The North Coast Citizen

Ballot 114: AG asks Oregon Supreme Court to review decision 'immediately'

Following the Dec. 6 decision by Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County to prevent enforcement of Ballot Measure 114, the Oregon Department of Justice today filed a mandamus petition asking the Oregon Supreme Court to review the decision immediately. The gun safety law, approved by the voters last month by way of the initiative petition process, was originally set to go into effect tomorrow (Thursday), but the ruling in Harney County currently puts a stop to that. ...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon high court won't let voter gun control measure begin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s tough, voter-approved gun control law remains temporarily blocked after the Oregon Supreme Court declined to overturn an earlier decision preventing the measure from taking effect Thursday. Chief Justice Martha Walters late Wednesday denied the emergency motion to intervene, filed earlier in the day by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenbaum. The measure includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. It also requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing that Raschio got it wrong.
OREGON STATE
Agriculture Online

Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling

A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy