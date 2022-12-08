Read full article on original website
Related
Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report
An ABC News reporter said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a mask with a Chinese flag after she shouted a question about human rights ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting.
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says
Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
U.S. Wants China to 'Get COVID Right': Antony Blinken
China appears to be relaxing some of its COVID protocols, Blinken said on Monday.
The Biden Administration Should Deny China Access to American Lithium | Opinion
For years, we've known the Chinese Communist Party is pillaging Africa for rare earth elements integral to modern life.
Former China president Hu Jintao returns to public eye for first time since mysterious exit from congress
Former Chinese president Hu Jintao, who was mysteriously removed from the Communist Party’s congress in October, reappeared in public on Monday morning.Mr Hu attended a tribute for former president Jiang Zemin at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing, according to the China Central Television.The channel reported that the 79-year-old former president was seen walking unsteadily along with an attendant at the event.Mr Jiang died of multiple organ failure on 30 November and was cremated on Monday.This is the first time since his exit from the congress in October that he has appeared in public.On 22 October, Mr Hu,...
CNBC
China, Saudi Arabia stress importance of oil market stability as Xi visits Riyadh
Crude oil partners China and Saudi Arabia stressed "balance and stability in the world oil markets" in a joint statement. Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is strengthening ties with China at a time of strained relations with the U.S. China and...
China's Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin's memorial service
China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule.
Washington Examiner
The US is losing the developing world to China
China has an image problem, and Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy is largely to blame. At least that’s how most in the United States and Europe see it. But this narrative fails to recognize the headway Beijing is making in other parts of the world. What many fail to realize is that Beijing is conducting an effective diplomatic offensive in the developing world, and it poses a real challenge to U.S. global leadership.
China’s Xi Jinping ‘unwilling’ to accept western Covid vaccines says US intelligence chief
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with Covid-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist party rule, they could affect his personal standing, US director of national intelligence Avril Haines said. Although China’s daily Covid cases...
China to use Shanghai exchange for yuan energy deals with Gulf nations - Xi
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh on Friday that China and Gulf nations should make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade.
China's Xi promotes Mideast security, energy ties at Saudi summits
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday touted close security and energy ties with Gulf nations during summits in Saudi Arabia that have highlighted tensions with Washington. "China will continue to firmly support the GCC countries in maintaining their own security... and build a collective security framework for the Gulf," Xi said on Friday at the start of the China-GCC summit.
Comments / 2