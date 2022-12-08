Read full article on original website
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire
In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.
Husband and wife mistaken for father and daughter as he's so 'bald and tall' and she's 'baby faced'
A couple is often mistaken for father and daughter because the husband is bald and tall, and the wife has a baby face. Carolyn, a 30-year-old, and Drew Fultz, a 33-year-old, are often mistaken for father and daughter despite only having a three-year gap. She thinks it's because she is baby-faced and her husband’s bald. She also credits the mix-up to their large height difference - she is 5ft 4 whereas he is 6ft 6.
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years Ago
Jeff and Alta with their daughter, MelissaPhoto byThe Vanished Podcast. Jeff and Alta Highsmith lived in Fort Worth, Texas with their baby daughter, Melissa. The couple divorced in 1971. Alta moved into an apartment with her best friend, Carol, and she found a job waitressing at a restaurant. Jeff and Alta shared custody of 21-month-old Melissa.
A Woman Who "Abandoned" Her Newborn Daughter Wants to See Her 17 Years Later
There are many reasons a mother may choose to give up her child after birth - sometimes, she just doesn't feel ready to be a parent. Whatever the reason, it's not uncommon for mothers who've given up their kids to feel regret or longing later in life. And in some cases, as you're about to discover, they may even try to reconnect with them.
Mother Walks In On Daughter's Roommate Being Intimate In The Living Room, Then Gets An Angry Email From The Roommate's Parents!
Reddit users debate whether the mother was in the wrong for entering the property.
Upworthy
Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room
On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Father refuses to allow daughter to keep birthday gift from boyfriend: 'You're not bringing that mouse into this house'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend bought me a tiny white mouse for my sweet sixteenth birthday, but my father refused to let me keep it.
Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals
A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
Dad wants to control his adult daughter and her husband while on his property
Couple in lovePhoto byJLC IMAGERY/UnsplashonUnsplash. Parenting is a complicated business, and it doesn’t get any less so when your kids are grown. From the time kids hit puberty, many parents struggle with their children’s changing hormones.
The 'Mother-in-law from Hell' who wanted her Daughter-in-law gone
A woman who hired two men to kill her daughter-in-law was the ‘last woman to be ever executed’ in California. Elizabeth Duncan was sentenced to death for hiring men to eradicate her own daughter-in-law after developing feelings for her son, Frankie.
Young daughter warns her mom not to undergo a procedure and her ignorance has lifetime consequences
A mother in Belfast, Ireland may have gone a little too far when she decided to get her eyeballs tattooed. Anaya Peterson, who’s a mother of five and a law student, is a body modification enthusiast.
Demanding mother criticizes daughter for being ‘too broke’ to please her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was talking to a lady around Christmas time who told me she wasn’t sure if she would go home to see her mother. On going deeper into our discussion, she told me her mother is so demanding. Her business didn’t do well and therefore didn’t have enough money to “buy stuff that was enough to please” her mother. Imagine not going to see your mama coz you’re broke.
Mom confronts teacher who allows boy to hug daughter against her will
Apparently, the teacher does not agree with the mother on the issue. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and health websites, cited within the story**
intheknow.com
Hilarious mom ‘threatens’ daughter after she mistakes her for package thief: ‘Ma, it’s me’
This mother and daughter’s misunderstanding has TikTok in stitches. When a mom watched the live security footage on her Ring camera, she mistook her daughter for a package thief. The mom spoke to the “intruder” directly, which made for a hilarious exchange. The user @monaeconner920 posted a video of the hilarious incident.
Dad hides sister from daughter for decades but family finds out
Sarah and her husband with her sister;Photo byFacebook. Sarah Leibov was 24 years old when her mom called her with a surprising news - her dad had a secret daughter. Her mother wasn’t shaken by the truth because they divorced 20 years ago. Instead, she had a ‘strange, nervous excitement’ in her voice.
Brother refused to allow Sister to prepare food for her fussy teenage daughters
The Christmas season brings many families together to celebrate and spend quality time together. It's a time that many people look forward to since spending time together is something that doesn't happen very frequently. Families spend a significant amount of time in the kitchen cooking and preparing meals, as well as decorating their houses to make the event more special.
Dad won't let 20-year-old daughter move out: "Who will take care of me?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and children is unconditional and is often given as an example of pure affection, a bond that can't be broken. The love will be there for life but is that compatible with living separately?
Grieving Mom Swears Daughter She Lost in 2013 Showed Up In Her 2022 Family Photos
That really is a beautiful orb in the photo.
