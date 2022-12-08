Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AMEND CITY MARIJUANA CODE
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding marijuana during its meeting on Monday, December 5. Voters voted on a Missouri Constitutional Amendment to make recreational marijuana legal during the 2022 November election. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the ordinance will update the city code to make it comply with the State of Missouri.
KYTV
Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District will be hosting its first-ever caroling hayride next week. Staff with the department will be traveling through various neighborhoods in the county Saturday, December 17 between 5-8:30 p.m. “We’ll sing carols and hand out treats and...
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity
Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
kjluradio.com
Miller County Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in Facebook scams
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office issues a warning about recent posts on social media. The department announced Friday that there’s been a lot of spam posts recently depicting lost people, lost pets, houses for rents, and people stealing catalytic convertors. Many of the posts have been placed on “Community Pages” with the comments turned off to prevent people from calling out the spammer. After the post gets shared, it often changes the content to an ad for products, including links to questionable sites. If you don’t delete your “share”, those ads will appear on your social media.
krcgtv.com
Olean church broken into, pastor's wife writes post to get thieves to turn themselves in
The Miller County Sheriff's Office was investigating a church break-in, and they warned the thieves to turn themselves into the church before being arrested. The theft happened at the Olean Baptist Church. According to a post on the church's Facebook page, someone broke into the church using a crowbar. Lou...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/12)
Stealing report taken 500 block E Jackson St. Windsor. Issued citation to Tommy Roofe of Windsor for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Issued citations to Daniel Ware of Windsor for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Arrested Cody Burton age 31 of Windsor for...
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Police searching for missing teen
The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Residents With Shotgun
On Monday evening, Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Carroll Road in La Monte in reference to a disturbance. Reports stated an intoxicated male was threatening to shoot the residents with a shotgun. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who stated a male known to him showed up intoxicated and began threatening the residents.
myozarksonline.com
Two cases before Judge Colin Long in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
33-year-old Courtney Lee Gray of the Richland area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a forgery charge. Court documents alleged that on May 31st of this year, Gray, with the purpose to defraud, wrote a check purporting to be issued by the Greater Illinois Title Company, so that it purported to have been made by another. Gray entered a not-guilty plea. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing for January 10th and a preliminary hearing for January 23rd.
You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!
Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
921news.com
Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart
Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
KYTV
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that a woman...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Missouri Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
kjluradio.com
Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July
A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
933kwto.com
Body Found In Miller County Identified
The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
Comments / 0