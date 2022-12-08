ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, MO

kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AMEND CITY MARIJUANA CODE

The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding marijuana during its meeting on Monday, December 5. Voters voted on a Missouri Constitutional Amendment to make recreational marijuana legal during the 2022 November election. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the ordinance will update the city code to make it comply with the State of Missouri.
SEDALIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
COLE CAMP, MO
kjluradio.com

Miller County Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in Facebook scams

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office issues a warning about recent posts on social media. The department announced Friday that there’s been a lot of spam posts recently depicting lost people, lost pets, houses for rents, and people stealing catalytic convertors. Many of the posts have been placed on “Community Pages” with the comments turned off to prevent people from calling out the spammer. After the post gets shared, it often changes the content to an ad for products, including links to questionable sites. If you don’t delete your “share”, those ads will appear on your social media.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/12)

Stealing report taken 500 block E Jackson St. Windsor. Issued citation to Tommy Roofe of Windsor for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Issued citations to Daniel Ware of Windsor for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Arrested Cody Burton age 31 of Windsor for...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Police searching for missing teen

The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Two cases before Judge Colin Long in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court

33-year-old Courtney Lee Gray of the Richland area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a forgery charge. Court documents alleged that on May 31st of this year, Gray, with the purpose to defraud, wrote a check purporting to be issued by the Greater Illinois Title Company, so that it purported to have been made by another. Gray entered a not-guilty plea. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing for January 10th and a preliminary hearing for January 23rd.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!

Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
SEDALIA, MO
921news.com

Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart

Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
kjluradio.com

Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July

A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash

A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Body Found In Miller County Identified

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
MILLER COUNTY, MO

