The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree
How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
kjluradio.com
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
krcgtv.com
Dogs attack Jefferson City police officer during arrest
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man is in custody after he commanded his dogs to attack a Jefferson City police officer Monday evening, causing multiple punctures and bite injuries. According to police, officers got a call from the Days Inn on Jefferson Street requesting that a man and his two dogs be removed from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car in the parking lot. When they began speaking with him, they saw some illegal drugs in plain view in the car and informed the subject that he was being arrested for possessing them.
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
A Columbia man was charged with murder last week in connection with a September crash into a utility pole and subsequent electrocution in southern Boone County. The post Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
kmmo.com
TWO INCIDENTS OF COUNTERFEIT MONEY BEING PASSED IN SALINE COUNTY
Two incidents passing counterfeit money occurred in Saline County recently. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pyro City Fireworks Outlet in regard to two purchases being made by two individuals on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Descriptions of two unidentified subjects were reported. The money was seized by the Sheriff’s Department. The investigation is ongoing.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia businesses announce November hires and promotions
Career Moves highlights new hires and promotions at mid-Missouri businesses on a monthly basis based on news releases from businesses. If you’d like to submit a promotion, hire or award, please email it to news@columbiamissourian.com. Central Trust Company.
kttn.com
Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023. Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol in Macon announces Corporal John Henry’s promotion to sergeant
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces Corporal John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective January 1, 2023. He will be the designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion, and Ralls counties. Henry was appointed to the Patrol on July 1,...
KOMU
Iseah Jackson sentenced to seven years for deaths of woman, 11-year-old girl
Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks. Tara Knedler, then 38 and...
kwos.com
Marijuana taxes could be steep
Both Jefferson City and Columbia could put a 3% recreational marijuana tax on the books. Marijuana buyers will already pay a 6% tax on the drug. Voters in both communities will have to okay the local tax.
Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe
The second of two teen sisters who went missing over the weekend in Gasconade County has been found. The post Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
kjluradio.com
Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun
Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police arrest two women for stealing packages from porches
As the Christmas season is in full swing, the Columbia Police Department wants to warn the public of porch pirates. According to a release from the department, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, of Columbia, for stealing, and Jana Gardner, 43, of Columbia, for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
ktvo.com
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
Columbia Missourian
Article leaves out some explanations about CPS advanced math placements
This letter was received in response to the article “Columbia Stem Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap,” published online and in print Dec. 11. Professor Constance Lindsay left out a few elements that help explain why kids are not in advanced math classes. About opinions in...
krcgtv.com
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Columbia Missourian
CPS board approves new administrative positions, five-year improvement plan
In a 4-1 vote, the Columbia School Board approved a consideration of personnel additions to Columbia Public Schools on Monday. Board member Katherine Sasser voted “no” on the measure, while board member Jeanne Snodgrass and Board President David Seamon were absent.
