ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARa2X_0jcIbSgD00
Suitland High School Photo Credit: Image capture May 2022 © 2022 Google

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School.

Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.

The shooting led to a Lockdown at Suitland High School while police responded to assist the ninth-grade student,

According to officials, members of the Prince George's County Police Department immediately responded to the high school, while the assigned School Resource Officer rendered emergency aid to the student, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

During the incident, Suitland High School was placed in its lockdown protocol, though investigators said that there was no danger to the surrounding community and no threat to the outside. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Sentencing Postponed For Maryland Teen Who Pleaded Guilty To Killing Israeli Tourist

The sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty to killing Israeli tourist Efraim Gordon in 2021 has been postponed, reports CBS News. Omarion Anderson, 18, is one of three suspects accused of killing Gordon, who was visiting Baltimore for a family wedding, on May 3, 2021. Anderson pleaded guilty to first degree murder nearly a year later in May 2022, with his scheduled sentencing becoming postponed due to reported scheduling conflicts with his attorney, continues the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

'Justice Served' After Man Accused Of Killing Naval Academy Midshipman's Mother Found Guilty

A jury has found a man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother guilty on all charges after deliberating for around four hours, according to multiple reports. Angelo Harrod, 31, was convicted of killing Michelle Cummings, 57, after she was struck by a stray bullet in Annapolis while on the patio of the Graduate Hotel on June 29, 2021 shortly after she had dropped off her son at the nearby Naval Academy, the reports continue.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Victim identified in fatal DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening. Police said that they were called to the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith who had been shot. He was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
426K+
Followers
61K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy