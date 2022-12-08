ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Thierry on Honor Roll

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its weekly awards on Monday. Freshman forward Cotie McMahon was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, while sophomore guard/forward Taylor Thierry was named to the weekly honor roll. Ohio State improved to 10-0 for the first time since 2011-12 with wins against New Hampshire and Michigan State last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

14 Buckeyes Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fourteen members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team received Academic All-Big Ten honors as announced by the conference. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Five Buckeyes to Compete at FINA World Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A quintet of current and former Buckeyes are heading to Australia for the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) Dec. 13-18 at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Hunter Armstrong and Charlie Clark will compete for Team USA, Ruslan Gaziev will represent Canada, Teresa Ivan will...
COLUMBUS, OH

