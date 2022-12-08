COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fourteen members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team received Academic All-Big Ten honors as announced by the conference. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

