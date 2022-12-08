ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Good news: ‘Murder hornets’ haven't been seen in Washington this year

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qro6W_0jcIaVR100

For the first time since 2019, the northern giant hornet hasn't been found in Washington State.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture's (WSDA) Pest Program announced on Wednesday that it hasn't trapped or confirmed any sightings of the hornets this year.

The hornets, once known as the "murder hornets," are an invasive species that can ravage honeybee populations.

MORE: How concerned should the US be about ‘murder hornets’?

It's not known how the killer hornets, native to Asian countries including China and Japan, arrived in the Pacific Northwest -- but a plausible theory is that they came in via international cargo.

"While not detecting any hornets this year is promising, the work to ensure they are eradicated is not over yet," Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist, said in a press release. "Research to develop a better trap continues and public reports – which account for half of all confirmed detections – remain critical."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21niB0_0jcIaVR100
Chris Looney/WSDA via Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: In this July 29, 2020, an Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet", which was trapped in Birch Bay, Washington on July 14, is shown in Olympia, Washington.

WSDA etymologists discovered and destroyed the first northern giant hornet nest in the U.S. in 2020 in Blaine, Washington, located north of Seattle, near the Canadian border, collecting over 500 hornets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwxn6_0jcIaVR100
Karla Salp/Washington Dept. of Agriculture via AP - PHOTO: In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo provided by the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture, an Asian Giant Hornet wearing a tracking device is shown near Blaine, Wash.

After eradicating the nest, during which the crew vacuumed out nearly 100 hornets, the entomologists removed the portion of the tree with the nest and opened it the following week to collect any hornets that had remained. The crew had pumped carbon dioxide into the tree during the nest removal to kill or anesthetize any remaining hornets, and many were still alive, officials said at the time. Last year, state officials found and destroyed three additional nests.

Federal guidelines demand three consecutive years without the hornets being detected to declare they're eliminated, according to WSDA.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

Related
The Center Square

It’s official: no northern giant hornets found in 2022 in Washington state

(The Center Square) – One out of three years is a good start in terms of preventing northern giant hornets from establishing a foothold in the Pacific Northwest. “We are actually very pleased to announce that we have completed one entire season with no confirmed detections of northern giant hornets in Washington state,” announced Sven Spichiger, the state’s Department of Agriculture’s managing entomologist, at a Wednesday press conference updating this year’s pest trapping season.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
MOSCOW, ID
Chronicle

First-Ever Recorded Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting on Thursday. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwest Washington, the National Park Service said. The last recorded moose sighting in Western Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington Department of Fish and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Moscow police rule out link between University of Idaho murders and 2021 stabbing in Oregon

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students ruled out a possible connection to a similar stabbing a year before. Moscow Police issued a statement on Friday that the August 2021 fatal stabbing of Travis Juettern, 26, in Salem, Oregon, is not believed to be linked to the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. “There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” the statement read. “While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear...
The Independent

Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’

Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
MOSCOW, ID
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Idaho

Much of Idaho is covered in lush green forests. In fact, 40% of the state is national forest. These forests provide natural recreational opportunities, as well as habitat for a variety of animals. Interspersed throughout the forests are wide open bodies of water, like lakes, rivers, and clear streams that are amazing places for boating, swimming, and fishing. The fifth deepest lake in the US is in Idaho. You may or may not know that there is also a top-secret Naval Base in Idaho. Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Idaho!
IDAHO STATE
BBC

Idaho murders: Police release victims' belongings to grieving families

Over three weeks after a murder left four Idaho university students dead, police plan to return the victims' belongings to their grieving families. The four students, all 20 or 21, were found stabbed to death in the town of Moscow on 13 November, baffling the tight-knit community and police alike.
MOSCOW, ID
ABC News

ABC News

940K+
Followers
198K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy