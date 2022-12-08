ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Paul Whelan reacts to Griner's release as he remains in Russia

By Scripps National
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2d3g_0jcIa8Sn00

Paul Whelan is happy the U.S. secured the release of Brittney Griner, but is "disappointed" more isn't being done to free him from a Russian penal colony.

In a phone interview with CNN, Whelan said he doesn't understand why he's still in Russian custody. He noted that his case is being treated differently than others.

Whelan has been detained in Russian for four years. He was sentenced in 2020 on espionage charges, which he calls baseless.

“They’ve always considered me to be at a higher level than other criminals of my sort and for whatever reason," Whelan told CNN. "I’m treated differently than another individual here from a Western country that’s also on a charge of espionage."

President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration has not forgotten about Whelan.

"We will keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release," Biden stated.

Whelan's family was reportedly told on Wednesday that Griner's release had been secured. Whelan's brother, David, said he was happy that Griner was released, adding her case was very different from his brother's.

"As I have often remarked, Brittney's and Paul's cases were never really intertwined," David Whelan said in a statement. "It has always been a strong possibility that one might be freed without the other."

Griner was arrested in February for possessing hash oil. She was later sentenced to nine years in prison. Griner was released in a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, an international arms dealer.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskiy says more measures coming after decree banning religious organizations with links to Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said measures to guarantee Ukraine’s “spiritual independence” will continue after Ukraine on December 2 banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia.
NBC News

Paul Whelan’s sister reacts to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody

While Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after a prisoner swap with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. citizen Paul Whelan remains in a Russian prison, having been accused of spying for the U.S. Paul Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, joins News NOW to share her reaction to Griner’s release and where negotiations for her brother’s release stand now. Dec. 9, 2022.
Washington Examiner

Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal

When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
The Hill

Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism

The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan.  David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
Washington Examiner

Paul Whelan phones parents from prison hospital, details remain elusive

Paul Whelan, an American the Biden administration considers to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, was able to call his parents on Friday, providing some relief following a period of silence that left officials “deeply concerned” for his well-being. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence...
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy