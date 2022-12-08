ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Jada Richard shines again in LCA's win over Lafayette High

Lafayette Christian guard Jada Richard put on a show in front of the home fans and several college coaches in Monday's rivalry game against Lafayette High. The state's top-ranked junior scored 36 points on 12 of 19 shooting from the floor as the Knights defeated the Lions 61-40. The Lions...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal

Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lutcher throws North DeSoto a curve to notch Division II title-game victory

There were big plays, defensive stops and turnovers. But a decision made before the game about D’Wanye Winfield defined Lutcher’s 28-25 victory over North DeSoto in the Division II nonselect title game. “In the playoffs, we watched (Winfield) destroy people with his legs,” North DeSoto coach Dennis Dunn...
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court

As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
ALBANY, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville

Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy