Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Jada Richard shines again in LCA's win over Lafayette High
Lafayette Christian guard Jada Richard put on a show in front of the home fans and several college coaches in Monday's rivalry game against Lafayette High. The state's top-ranked junior scored 36 points on 12 of 19 shooting from the floor as the Knights defeated the Lions 61-40. The Lions...
theadvocate.com
Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal
Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
theadvocate.com
Lutcher throws North DeSoto a curve to notch Division II title-game victory
There were big plays, defensive stops and turnovers. But a decision made before the game about D’Wanye Winfield defined Lutcher’s 28-25 victory over North DeSoto in the Division II nonselect title game. “In the playoffs, we watched (Winfield) destroy people with his legs,” North DeSoto coach Dennis Dunn...
theadvocate.com
After sterling performance against Wake Forest, LSU forward KJ Williams nabs SEC honor
KJ Williams' season-high 35 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon earned LSU's senior forward the Southeastern Conference player of the week honor. Williams was nearly unstoppable from all areas of the court, including from beyond the 3-point arc, in leading LSU to a...
theadvocate.com
An unexpected star is LSU's only member of The Associated Press' All-America team
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, pressed into a crucial role this season and became one of the Tigers' most dependable players, earned third-team All-America recognition from The Associated Press. The AP announced its first, second and third teams Monday. Wingo was the only LSU player on any of the three...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
theadvocate.com
New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court
As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
theadvocate.com
LSU-Alexandria gave Southern a scare — until the Jaguars went long-distance
For almost the entire first half, LSU-Alexandria gave the Southern men’s basketball team all it wanted. Then Brion Whitley heated up. Whitley made three huge 3-pointers late in the half, and Southern controlled the rest of the game as it cruised to a 98-76 win Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
theadvocate.com
Are LSU mounds the oldest structures in the hemisphere? University scientists question claim.
A group of LSU archaeologists are disputing claims by a university colleague that a pair of 20-foot mounds on the west side of their campus were built by ancient indigenous people over 11,000 years ago, which would make them the oldest man-made structures in the Americas. LSU Department of Geology...
theadvocate.com
BR Classic Lunch: Madeline Ellis, founder of Mimosa, has a Louisiana story to tell
Madeline Ellis is a storyteller. The quiet but mighty force behind Mimosa is not only an artist, she's also a deep thinker. If you don't recognize her name, chances are you've seen some of her designs — the largely Louisiana-inspired line of jewelry women across the state adore. For...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Tragic loss of young performers in the Human Jukebox of Southern University
The Human Jukebox is in mourning for its three Southern University students killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 49. The students were Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music. They were young members...
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
theadvocate.com
He was a quiet kid with autism. Now, he's on the road to rock stardom, one show at a time
If one could achieve rock-star status through determination alone, Joseph Square would be a household name. For now, the 25-year-old entertainer's fan base is pretty much the Ponchatoula area, where his high-energy variety shows have been drawing in the community, sometimes 100 of them, sometimes 20, for the last few years.
theadvocate.com
Top Baton Rouge baby names for 2022: One surprise name zooms in and makes the list
Curious about the top local baby names? Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center has made a tally of the most popular baby names thus far this year — and there's a newcomer to the list: Maverick. Inspired by the summer blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick," the name flew in at No. 3 on the list of boys' names.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville
Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
'National Treasure: Edge of History,' shot in Baton Rouge, debuting Wednesday on Disney+
Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee. What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not...
theadvocate.com
Democrats in majority on Baton Rouge school board for first time since 2007
Thanks to the defeat of Connie Bernard on Saturday, Democrats will make up a majority on the East Baton Rouge School Board for the first time in 15 years. Katie Kennison, the 41-year-old first-time candidate who beat Bernard, is also something the School Board has not seen in almost as long: a White Democrat.
