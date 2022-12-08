Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Almost two dozen injured after bus crashes on I-84 in northern Utah
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A bus carrying over two dozen passengers crashed on Interstate 84 Monday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. near milepost 36, about 5 miles from the Tremonton junction with Interstate 15.
KSLTV
UHP: Driver pulled over for going 102 mph in winter conditions; troopers respond to almost 100 crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — State troopers say they responded to just under 100 crashes since early Monday morning and made several traffic stops, including one for a driver going over 100 mph. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said some of their traffic stops involved speeds of 90, 91,...
kslnewsradio.com
Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into truck
ROY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after striking the back end of a truck Saturday. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy City Police Department says the incident occurred at 4000 S. and Midland Drive in Roy. The motorcycle was heading northbound when the...
KSLTV
Teen dies in collision with chairlift tower at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, UTAH — A teen “succumbed to her injuries” after she collided with a chairlift tower in Deer Valley Saturday morning. According to a release from Deer Valley, at approximately 9 p.m., an 18-year-old from Oregon was tubing with her friends when she hit a chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
KSLTV
Weber County man hit by DUI driver makes significant strides on long road to recovery
OGDEN, Utah — Nearly four years after a devastating collision with a DUI driver, a Weber County man has made some large strides on his long road to recovery. On Jan. 19, 2019, Michael Clabaugh was at a gas station at 5500 S. 5500 W. in Hooper when police said the driver struck and pinned him between two cars.
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
Two victims taken to hospital after shots fired on Redwood Rd. Saturday morning
Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.
KSLTV
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
KSLTV
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
KSLTV
Brighton increases parking fines to $150
BRIGHTON, Utah — The Town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon announced it would be increasing fines to $150 for illegal parking. As Utah’s population increases and the number of people accessing canyons continues to grow, there are more vehicles being parked on the roadway causing significant issues.
KSLTV
Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
upr.org
Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley
The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
Bluffdale man accused of strangling teen shot to death after confronting officers at apartment complex
A Bluffdale man has been pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Dept.
Disagreement leads to shooting between drivers in West Valley City
One person is in stable condition after a shooting following what police called a disagreement between two drivers in West Valley City on Friday.
Kidnapped 4-year-old found; suspect captured in Ogden
Unified Police is on scene of a domestic violence, stabbing. A child has also been taken from the scene.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest man wanted in Midvale stabbing, child abduction that triggered Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and then triggering an Amber Alert by abducting her 4-year-old niece Friday night in Midvale has been arrested. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo was located and arrested in Ogden, the Unified Police Department announced...
KSLTV
Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
