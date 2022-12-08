ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, UT

KSLTV

Almost two dozen injured after bus crashes on I-84 in northern Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A bus carrying over two dozen passengers crashed on Interstate 84 Monday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. near milepost 36, about 5 miles from the Tremonton junction with Interstate 15.
TREMONTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into truck

ROY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after striking the back end of a truck Saturday. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy City Police Department says the incident occurred at 4000 S. and Midland Drive in Roy. The motorcycle was heading northbound when the...
ROY, UT
KSLTV

Teen dies in collision with chairlift tower at Deer Valley

PARK CITY, UTAH — A teen “succumbed to her injuries” after she collided with a chairlift tower in Deer Valley Saturday morning. According to a release from Deer Valley, at approximately 9 p.m., an 18-year-old from Oregon was tubing with her friends when she hit a chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Brighton increases parking fines to $150

BRIGHTON, Utah — The Town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon announced it would be increasing fines to $150 for illegal parking. As Utah’s population increases and the number of people accessing canyons continues to grow, there are more vehicles being parked on the roadway causing significant issues.
BRIGHTON, UT
KSLTV

Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
upr.org

Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley

The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

