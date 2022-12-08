Read full article on original website
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Catch Up To Man Wanted For Meth Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Austyn Weddle along with K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler caught up to a man wanted for meth trafficking and being a persistent felony offender. Deputies found 45-year-old Bruce Woods of London off Pleasant View Road, about 7 miles west of London. Woods was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
somerset106.com
Woman Is Sentenced In Whitley County Burglary Case
A McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in Whitley County. 33-year-old Shala Gregory, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said back in April they were called to an incident at the Williamsburg Walmart. During the investigation, officers discovered Gregory had stolen more than $500 in merchandise after previously being told to leave the store. Investigators say she used one of her family members ID's to avoid being arrested on warrants that were already out for her arrest.
wymt.com
Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft. Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be. When the deputies arrived at the home on...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested in Drug Bust, Police Find $14,000 in Cash and Drug-Related Items
A Whitley County man was arrested over the weekend following a drug bust. Williamsburg Police officers arrested 39 year old Randy Jones on Saturday following police executing a search warrant at a home in southern Whitley County, located on the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road. According to police, officers...
q95fm.net
Bell County Man Arrested After Fleeing From Custody, Threatened to Shoot Probation Officers
A man from Bell County was arrested on Thursday after he fled from and threatened authorities. Deputies responded to a call at the State Probation and Parole office in Pineville on Thursday to help transport an escaped prisoner that was caught earlier in the day. 34 year old Terry Baker...
wymt.com
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County man was arrested twice last week after he escaped setting off a wild sequence of events. On Thursday, deputies were called to the State Probation and Parole office building in Pineville to help transport a prisoner that officers had caught after he got away.
Pair of Knox County teens reported missing
Have you seen either of these two? They went missing from the Barbourville area Monday.
wymt.com
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of deadly tornadoes that ripped through Western Kentucky. Shop with a Trooper - 4:00 p.m.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour
A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
q95fm.net
McCreary Woman Sentenced to Seven Years for Burglary and Identity Theft Charges
A woman from McCreary County now has to spend seven years behind bars following an incident that happened in Whitley County. Back in April, Williamsburg Police responded to a theft call at the Williamsburg Walmart. Officers discovered in their investigation that 33 year old Shala Gregory of Strunk, had stolen...
wymt.com
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the county led to multiple arrests. So far this month, they said they have made five arrests related to the trafficking of meth. Police said 64-year-old Marty Stewart, 40-year-old David...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Several Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristopher Engle age 41 of London on Thursday morning December 8, 2022 at approximately 9:31 AM. The arrest occurred off Helvetia Rd., North, approximately 4 miles...
Bell County woman facing child exploitation charges after undercover investigation
A woman has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Augusta Free Press
Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate dies following attack by another inmate
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate death at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap on Sunday afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate. The inmate that was attacked was found unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to Lonesome Pine Hospital, where he was pronounced...
1450wlaf.com
Driver of 18-wheeler injured as cargo ends up in cab
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a truck was injured Monday night when cargo came through the wall of the trailer and into the tractor of the 18-wheeler. A fork lift ripped through the box trailer and into the cab injuring the driver of the truck, according to officials.
SCSO: Truck goes airborne, crashing into tree
One Bluff City man is injured after police say a 2017 Ram 2500 left the roadway, ran through a ditch line, hit a culvert and went airborne before crashing into a tree.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff from Eastern Kentucky was given a prestigious honor at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association banquet Thursday night. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year Thursday night. Sheriff Hunt was one of several first responders on the scene of...
wymt.com
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid and 100 times more powerful than fentanyl. It is also deadly. ”I don’t want people to die. I mean everybody in Eastern Kentucky, and I would say in the United States, has been touched by drug addiction in some way,” said Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair.
WCSO: Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary; funds for bond to go to nonprofit
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s a mean one — and a naughty one — but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found a way to use his Christmas crime to help others. The WCSO on Wednesday arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas. “We long thought it was a crime ring, but the […]
993thex.com
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting in Bristol Virginia identified
Bristol Virginia police have secured warrants for a shooting suspect that killed one and injured another Thursday night on Harvey Lane. Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died at an area hospital while D’Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, remains in critical condition. Preliminary details say the...
