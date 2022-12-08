ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

somerset106.com

Laurel County Police Catch Up To Man Wanted For Meth Trafficking

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Austyn Weddle along with K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler caught up to a man wanted for meth trafficking and being a persistent felony offender. Deputies found 45-year-old Bruce Woods of London off Pleasant View Road, about 7 miles west of London. Woods was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Woman Is Sentenced In Whitley County Burglary Case

A McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in Whitley County. 33-year-old Shala Gregory, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said back in April they were called to an incident at the Williamsburg Walmart. During the investigation, officers discovered Gregory had stolen more than $500 in merchandise after previously being told to leave the store. Investigators say she used one of her family members ID’s to avoid being arrested on warrants that were already out for her arrest.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft. Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be. When the deputies arrived at the home on...
BELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour

A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Several Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristopher Engle age 41 of London on Thursday morning December 8, 2022 at approximately 9:31 AM. The arrest occurred off Helvetia Rd., North, approximately 4 miles...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Driver of 18-wheeler injured as cargo ends up in cab

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a truck was injured Monday night when cargo came through the wall of the trailer and into the tractor of the 18-wheeler. A fork lift ripped through the box trailer and into the cab injuring the driver of the truck, according to officials.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid and 100 times more powerful than fentanyl. It is also deadly. ”I don’t want people to die. I mean everybody in Eastern Kentucky, and I would say in the United States, has been touched by drug addiction in some way,” said Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair.
993thex.com

UPDATE: Victims of double shooting in Bristol Virginia identified

Bristol Virginia police have secured warrants for a shooting suspect that killed one and injured another Thursday night on Harvey Lane. Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died at an area hospital while D’Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, remains in critical condition. Preliminary details say the...
BRISTOL, VA

