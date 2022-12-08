ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed, becoming the 13th Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. Anderson, a true freshman, missed most of the season with a knee injury he suffered in the offseason. He made his collegiate debut against Austin Peay but did not record any stats. Anderson joined the Crimson Tide in January as an early enrollee and went through spring drills and the A-Day Game, where he caught two passes for 11 yards for the White offense.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end

Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson to make weekend visit

Quarterback Pierce Clarkson is the latest to confirm a weekend visit at Louisville this weekend. The UofL commit announced his plans via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. "Back home for the weekend," Clarkson said. Clarkson, who committed to the Cardinals on Jan. 28, is one of four Louisville commits at St....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Fresno State starting WR Josh Kelly enters Transfer Portal

The Fresno State Bulldogs will see the majority of its passing production graduate, and now one of the few returners has declared for the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports that junior wide receiver Josh Kelly officially entered into the portal on Monday. Kelly was a 3-Star recruit for...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Latest on Oregon transfer Moliki Matavao

Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao entered the transfer portal on Monday and the former four-star prospect could very well become one of the most pursued players at his position this winter. The sophomore from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty was the nation’s No. 5 rated tight end in the 2021 class coming...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Vols in the NFL: Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 14

The 2022 NFL season is heading down the stretch and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 14. Trey Smith dealt out some punishment as only he can, Darrell Taylor came up with another sack and Joshua Palmer made a sweet catch in a primetime win. There’s a couple of VFLs on new teams, too, including quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Christian Roland-Wallace to enter transfer portal

Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. There was some speculation that he would be entering the NFL Draft, but he announced on Tuesday that he will spend one more year in college. "My time here at the University of Arizona has been...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Lane Kiffin remembers his late friend Mike Leach

A somber Lane Kiffin opened up his first press conference of the bowl season discussing his late friend Mike Leach. Leach, the head coach at Mississippi State, passed away Monday night at a Jackson hospital. His death has sent shockwaves through the world of college football and beyond. "I spoke...
247Sports

Cooper withdraws from transfer portal

Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

