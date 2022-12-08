Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed, becoming the 13th Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. Anderson, a true freshman, missed most of the season with a knee injury he suffered in the offseason. He made his collegiate debut against Austin Peay but did not record any stats. Anderson joined the Crimson Tide in January as an early enrollee and went through spring drills and the A-Day Game, where he caught two passes for 11 yards for the White offense.
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
TCU looks like the one to beat for two coveted transfer receiver targets
TCU has one of the most efficient passing offenses in the country, and the Horned Frogs put a lot of points on the scoreboard this fall en route to a spot in the College Football Playoff. Sonny Dykes and his staff are looking for more of the same for years...
247Sports
Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end
Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson to make weekend visit
Quarterback Pierce Clarkson is the latest to confirm a weekend visit at Louisville this weekend. The UofL commit announced his plans via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. "Back home for the weekend," Clarkson said. Clarkson, who committed to the Cardinals on Jan. 28, is one of four Louisville commits at St....
Fresno State starting WR Josh Kelly enters Transfer Portal
The Fresno State Bulldogs will see the majority of its passing production graduate, and now one of the few returners has declared for the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports that junior wide receiver Josh Kelly officially entered into the portal on Monday. Kelly was a 3-Star recruit for...
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 548 | Purdue steals Ryan Walters! What's next for Illini?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to the news that Purdue hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. The guys discuss the fit for Walters and what this means for Illinois, who could be Walters' replacement and how it impacts recruiting. Follow the Illini Inquirer Podcast on:. Apple: https://apple.co/3oMt0NP.
Latest on Oregon transfer Moliki Matavao
Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao entered the transfer portal on Monday and the former four-star prospect could very well become one of the most pursued players at his position this winter. The sophomore from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty was the nation’s No. 5 rated tight end in the 2021 class coming...
FSU, Tennessee lead college football's 10 programs on the rise heading into 2023
Momentum is everything in college football this time of year, especially for the teams entering bowl season without College Football Playoff dreams despite impressive campaigns. The goal is simple for coaching staffs in control of these program: Push the pedal to the floor and relay the positivity to incoming recruits and potential transfer acquisitions.
Dan Campbell shocked by fake punt, pass to tackle against Vikings
Campbell had no shame admitting the truth on Tuesday.
Vols in the NFL: Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 14
The 2022 NFL season is heading down the stretch and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 14. Trey Smith dealt out some punishment as only he can, Darrell Taylor came up with another sack and Joshua Palmer made a sweet catch in a primetime win. There’s a couple of VFLs on new teams, too, including quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
Christian Roland-Wallace to enter transfer portal
Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. There was some speculation that he would be entering the NFL Draft, but he announced on Tuesday that he will spend one more year in college. "My time here at the University of Arizona has been...
Lane Kiffin remembers his late friend Mike Leach
A somber Lane Kiffin opened up his first press conference of the bowl season discussing his late friend Mike Leach. Leach, the head coach at Mississippi State, passed away Monday night at a Jackson hospital. His death has sent shockwaves through the world of college football and beyond. "I spoke...
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal
Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0