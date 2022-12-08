Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
'As the man was shot, his bicycle was stolen' | NOPD investigating Canal Street homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are working to find the person who shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Basin and Canal streets near the Saenger Theater. It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The coroner hasn't released his name yet, and police are still trying to figure out who shot him and why.
Cops: Woman robs man while dancing with him
The New Orleans Police say a woman walked up to a man in the French Quarter and began to dance with him. They say during the dance, the suspect took the victim’s wallet.
fox8live.com
NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD officer died by gunshot Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning and the matter is being investigated as an “unclassified death”. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson shared the initial details in a press conference nearly two hours after the incident. “It’s a bad day,” Ferguson said....
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after officer found dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of one of their own Tuesday morning. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a nine-year veteran of the police department was found dead at a home in Gentilly after a welfare check was called in around 8:39 a.m.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for armed robbery suspect in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS — A manhunt is underway in the Seventh Ward on Monday afternoon. New Orleans Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect in the 1300 block of St. Bernard Avenue, officials said. There are currently no road closures at this time. The department did not release...
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly home
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer who died was 36-years-old and had worked for the department for nine years. The cause of death is undetermined.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
fox8live.com
Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Canal Street Sunday evening, according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Canal Street around 4:32 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was...
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday morning. Police say a deadly shooting happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the scene. Investigators are currently in...
NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater
Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
WDSU
Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting
A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when she was struck, killed by truck
A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.
Mississippi man arrested he swallowed cocaine, marijuauna while fleeing police
A man was arrested on multiple charges after trying to hide cocaine and marijuana in his mouth during a police pursuit. On Dec. 8, at 10:30 p.m., officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team attempted to contact someone riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street, obstructing traffic.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
Two people arrested for allegedly stealing mail from Covington Post Office using postal keys
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing mail from a Covington post office and for possessing stolen postal mailbox keys. According to a report from the state’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kelan Perry Gennings, 21, and Eric Williams, 20, were charged on Thursday, December 8, with a two-count indictment with theft or receipt of stolen mail matter and unlawful possession of a postal key.
brproud.com
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to New Orleans shooting
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dylan Naquin, for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday (Oct. 13th). According to investigators, officers responded to a shooting in the 6600 block of Plaza Drive to...
NOLA.com
57-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed in Metairie crash
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Power Boulevard in Metairie on Friday night as Dierdre Thomas, 57. Thomas was walking in the left, southbound lane of Power Boulevard near the intersection of 33rd Street (map) about 9...
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
Comments / 3