ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
fox8live.com

NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD officer died by gunshot Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning and the matter is being investigated as an “unclassified death”. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson shared the initial details in a press conference nearly two hours after the incident. “It’s a bad day,” Ferguson said....
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Canal Street Sunday evening, according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Canal Street around 4:32 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday morning. Police say a deadly shooting happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the scene. Investigators are currently in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater

Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting

A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Two people arrested for allegedly stealing mail from Covington Post Office using postal keys

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing mail from a Covington post office and for possessing stolen postal mailbox keys. According to a report from the state’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kelan Perry Gennings, 21, and Eric Williams, 20, were charged on Thursday, December 8, with a two-count indictment with theft or receipt of stolen mail matter and unlawful possession of a postal key.
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dylan Naquin, for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday (Oct. 13th). According to investigators, officers responded to a shooting in the 6600 block of Plaza Drive to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

57-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed in Metairie crash

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Power Boulevard in Metairie on Friday night as Dierdre Thomas, 57. Thomas was walking in the left, southbound lane of Power Boulevard near the intersection of 33rd Street (map) about 9...
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy