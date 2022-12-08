ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wbfo.org

'Full stop, I apologize': Buffalo's deputy mayor responds to WBFO's ADA compliance investigation

Last week, WBFO released an investigation detailing several violations of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act by the City of Buffalo. On Monday, WBFO’s Emyle Watkins sat down for an exclusive interview with City of Buffalo Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney to discuss the city’s response and what disabled Buffalonians can expect going forward.
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next? | Relationship Building, Collective Action And Leadership Development

In 1996, a group of community leaders from labor, business and notably churches came together to work on community justice and equity issues, long before the Tops shooting on May 14. Today, Rev. Denise-Walden Glenn, the director of that group, VOICE Buffalo talks of their work and what the community needs. She’s joined by VOICE Buffalo Lead Community Organizer Tyrell Ford. They’ll look at advocacy work on behalf of the disabled, the fight against gun violence, their work with the incarcerated, and criminal justice reform.
