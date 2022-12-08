ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

KXII.com

Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning

(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.​. Severe weather in the South...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KXII.com

Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran...
DENISON, TX
fox4news.com

3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash

PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post from the Fannin County Emergency Management, the man was reported missing after a friend he went hunting with hadn’t seen him in several hours.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

FedEx Driver Hits Gunter’s Football Bus

A FedEx truck struck a Gunter High School football bus while the football team was headed to the state semifinal game Friday at Abilene. No students were injured. It occurred about 2:00 Friday afternoon, three miles south of Santo on I-20. The DPS trooper thought Jon Coffey, 64, of Durant, suffered a medical issue that resulted in him traveling the wrong way and hitting the bus.
GUNTER, TX
KXII.com

Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of elder abuse between family members in Sherman. Russell Taylor is accused of grabbing an elderly person’s arm with enough force to draw blood. Police arrested Taylor for elder abuse on Sunday at a home...
SHERMAN, TX
YAHOO!

5 metro Atlanta men wore FBI jackets, stormed NJ home, shot and robbed victim, FBI says

Prosecutors have charged five metro Atlanta men they say broke into a New Jersey home, then shot and robbed a victim while wearing FBI raid jackets. New Jersey prosecutor Mark Musella said the home invasion happened in July in Cresskill, New Jersey Police responded to reports of a home invasion robbery around 8:05 p.m. at 10 Center Street and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
CRESSKILL, NJ
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FBI searching for Denton bank robber

The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
DENTON, TX
YAHOO!

APD: 24-year-old woman shot in car during possible road rage incident

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a 24-year-old woman was shot while in her car during a possible road rage incident early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:08 a.m. officers found a woman who had been shot near...
ATLANTA, GA
KBTX.com

Bonham Elementary student surprised by military homecoming

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bonham Elementary 4th grader got the surprise of a lifetime Friday. Army Specialist Robert Flores returned from deployment in South Korea, after being away from his son Jakob for a year. Bryan ISD staff helped surprise Jakob just before school ended Friday. Jakob said he’s...
BONHAM, TX

