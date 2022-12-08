Read full article on original website
Visit the Snowiest Town in GeorgiaDiana RusDahlonega, GA
Cumming Police honors its top officers of 2022Michelle HallCumming, GA
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
KXII.com
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning
(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe weather in the South...
fox4news.com
Man injured in Lewisville hit-and-run home from hospital, but driver still sought
LEWISVILLE, Texas - The 74-year-old victim of an October hit-and-run in Lewisville is finally home from the hospital, but the police investigation is far from over. M.T. Daniels was struck by two vehicles while pushing a wheelchair across the street. One driver was later identified. While his family is relieved...
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
KXII.com
Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran...
fox4news.com
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
fox4news.com
Severe weather: 5 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
KXII.com
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post from the Fannin County Emergency Management, the man was reported missing after a friend he went hunting with hadn’t seen him in several hours.
easttexasradio.com
FedEx Driver Hits Gunter’s Football Bus
A FedEx truck struck a Gunter High School football bus while the football team was headed to the state semifinal game Friday at Abilene. No students were injured. It occurred about 2:00 Friday afternoon, three miles south of Santo on I-20. The DPS trooper thought Jon Coffey, 64, of Durant, suffered a medical issue that resulted in him traveling the wrong way and hitting the bus.
YAHOO!
23-year-old arrested after 77-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Buckhead garage
A man is now in custody accused in the murder of a 77-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her own home over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles was found dead in the garage of her home in a gated Buckhead community on Saturday on Paces West Terrace. [DOWNLOAD:...
Preliminary Report: National Weather Service confirms five tornadoes in North Texas
The National Weather Service confirms a total of five tornadoes took place across North Texas, Tuesday morning, according to preliminary reports.
KXII.com
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of elder abuse between family members in Sherman. Russell Taylor is accused of grabbing an elderly person’s arm with enough force to draw blood. Police arrested Taylor for elder abuse on Sunday at a home...
YAHOO!
5 metro Atlanta men wore FBI jackets, stormed NJ home, shot and robbed victim, FBI says
Prosecutors have charged five metro Atlanta men they say broke into a New Jersey home, then shot and robbed a victim while wearing FBI raid jackets. New Jersey prosecutor Mark Musella said the home invasion happened in July in Cresskill, New Jersey Police responded to reports of a home invasion robbery around 8:05 p.m. at 10 Center Street and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
YAHOO!
APD: 24-year-old woman shot in car during possible road rage incident
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a 24-year-old woman was shot while in her car during a possible road rage incident early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:08 a.m. officers found a woman who had been shot near...
fox4news.com
Liquidation warehouse offers deep discounts for North Texans ahead of the holidays
DALLAS - In the holiday home stretch when store inventory can be low, there's a North Texas-based warehouse where the shelves are stocked to the ceiling, and the prices are slashed. Paul Stansbury is the CEO of lotsofauctions.com, the online savings site where consumers set the price when they bid...
KBTX.com
Bonham Elementary student surprised by military homecoming
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bonham Elementary 4th grader got the surprise of a lifetime Friday. Army Specialist Robert Flores returned from deployment in South Korea, after being away from his son Jakob for a year. Bryan ISD staff helped surprise Jakob just before school ended Friday. Jakob said he’s...
