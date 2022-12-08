ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Remains of ‘Boy in the Box’ identified by Philadelphia police after 65 years

By Jessica Yakubovsky, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4jnA_0jcIQt8P00

PHILADELPHIA ( WPHL ) — After 65 years, the Philadelphia Police Department has finally identified “America’s Unknown Child,” commonly referred to as the “Boy in the Box.” On Thursday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw revealed the boy’s name as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, who was born on Jan. 13, 1953, and died in 1957.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZAhK_0jcIQt8P00
(Philadelphia Police Department)

According to the Philadelphia Public Affairs Office, “on February 25, 1957, the body of a young boy was discovered in a box in a wood area of Susquehanna Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the years, the identity of the boy remained a mystery. Through detective work and DNA analysis, police are finally able to identify the child.”

The city’s oldest unsolved homicide has “haunted this community, the Philadelphia police department, our nation, and the world,” Outlaw said at a news conference. “When people think about the boy in the box, a profound sadness is felt, not just because a child was murdered, but because his entire identity and his rightful claim to own his existence was taken away.”

Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season

Police said both of Joseph’s parents are dead, but he has living relatives. An order signed by a court of common pleas judge to obtain birth records, death records and adoption records for all children born to the established birth mother revealed Joseph has multiple living siblings on both the mother’s and father’s side.

In 1957, police officer Elmer Palmer was called to Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood, where someone found a naked, badly bruised boy wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a large cardboard box. Police say he was malnourished and had been beaten to death.

Walmart CEO: Stores could close with uptick in shoplifting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgkOc_0jcIQt8P00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The boy was taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, where he was determined to be about 4 to 6 years old. He had blue eyes, measuring 40 ½ inches tall and weighing only 30 pounds, with brown hair that was “crudely cut” close to the scalp and badly trimmed fingernails. Bruises were visible on the child’s body, and an autopsy revealed the child sustained “multiple abrasions, contusions, a subdural hemorrhage, and plural effusions,” said Captain Jason Smith.

Investigators made posters displaying the child’s face and posted them at grocery stores and on lamp posts and knocked on neighbors’ doors trying to figure out the boy’s identity. The flier included such details as light-to-medium-brown hair, a full set of baby teeth, tonsils, no broken bones, clothing size 4, and shoe size 8D.

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk

Over the past six decades, detectives pursued and discarded thousands of leads. The case was heard around the world, but no significant updates were ever made until now, thanks to a boom in technology.

Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, a forensic scientist and genealogist, said that this case took two and a half years to map the DNA and has been the most difficult case of her career. And the Philadelphia Police Department said that although the identity of Joseph has been revealed, a homicide investigation is still ongoing.

Items with classified markings found in Trump storage unit: reports

The boy had originally been buried in a pauper’s grave, but on Oct. 30, 1998, a court order was obtained to have the child’s remains exhumed and Joseph was given a proper burial at Ivy Hill Cemetery. In 2015, a charcoal-gray headstone was engraved with the words “America’s Unknown Child” and depicted an image of a little lamb.

Authorities urge anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call 215-686-TIPS. The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter accused of raping teen in 2001

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pa. Man Accused of Setting Ex's House on Fire 1 Day After Breakup, Killing Her Sister Who Used Wheelchair

Even after being arrested, Aaron Clark allegedly sent threatening messages to his ex from an Apple Watch he'd hidden on his person On Sunday, Dec. 4, a day after his girlfriend broke up with him, a Philadelphia man allegedly drove to his ex's home and set it on fire. The woman was not home at the time, but her younger sister, who had cerebral palsy and relied on a wheelchair, could not escape the blaze and was killed, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
informnny.com

Ogdensburg man charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested on Sunday following an investigation in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 54-year-old Timothy Mills was charged was endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop. The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man caught speeding allegedly drove vehicle with plates listed stolen, suspended license and possessed contraband: LCSO

WEST TURIN- A local man caught speeding Friday evening in Lewis County allegedly possessed contraband and was driving a vehicle that had plates reported as stolen, authorities say. Tyler J. Wilkinson, 31, of Lowville, NY is officially charged by the Sheriff’s Office with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Officials seize 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recent drug bust led officials to seize over 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County, according to a press release from U.S. Border Patrol and Protection. On December 2, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop in Evans Mills and was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
WATERTOWN, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP

WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
BROWNVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth

LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
LORRAINE, NY
Syracuse.com

Pulaski man charged with attempting to rape 3-year-old

Pulaski, N.Y. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday for attempting to rape a 3-year-old, deputies said. James Gleason, of Pulaski, was arrested for first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
PULASKI, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Driver freed from Lewis County roll-over accident with jaws of life

CROGHAN- One person was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle roll-over accident over the weekend in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls over an accident on the Zecher Road, town of Croghan. Castorland Fire Department was...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers: shoplifting suspect arrested

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Within hours of asking the public for help, state police have found the man who they say walked out of the Runnings store in Watertown without paying for over $1,000 in power tools. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christopher Perciful of Watertown on a felony count of...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
WATERTOWN, NY
People

N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy