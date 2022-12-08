Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
voguebusiness.com
Can $15 million overhaul Shein’s supply chain?
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Shein has pledged $15 million to upgrade its supply chain over the next three to four years, and $4 million per year to step up surprise auditing of its suppliers. This comes after the ultra fast fashion giant was hit with allegations of worker exploitation in October, prompting the Rolling Stones to terminate a collaboration with the brand and sparking backlash.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How to Ensure Supply Chain Integrity, Trust and Transparency
Digital technology has invaded the supply chain more than many people may notice or realize. Nearly every product or service that comes through a business today has software in it. But software goes out of date quickly, and new attacks and vulnerabilities come to light all the time. Yet current...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How to Build a Shockproof Supply Chain Strategy
For supply chain leaders, it isn’t a stretch to say it has been a street fight over the last 30 months to execute steadily on cost, quality and delivery – the three pillars of any top-performing supply chain. And the challenges continue, which makes it more critical to make sure your company’s supply chain is as shockproof as possible. The goal: Seeing your enterprise through immediate needs as well as mid-term and longer-term growth.
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How to Solve the Container Capacity Crisis
In 2021, shippers tackled soaring customer demand, costly ocean shipping rates and slow supply cycles, meaning more containers were needed to fulfill the same requests. And the global pool of shipping containers increased by 13% as companies upscaled to meet their orders. Today the battle has been flipped upside down:...
SpaceNews.com
Mynaric, Redwire, BigBear.ai partner for DARPA’s laser communications program
WASHINGTON — Mynaric selected a cybersecurity tool from Redwire and BigBear.ai for an inter-satellite laser communications terminal it is developing for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the companies announced Dec. 6. Laser communications supplier Mynaric is designing an optical communications terminal for DARPA’s Space Based Adaptive Communications Node...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
CoinTelegraph
Paradigm releases 'Ethereum for Rust' to help ensure network stability
Web3 investment firm Paradigm has released a Rust implementation of Ethereum, according to a Dec. 7 announcement from the company’s chief technology officer, Georgios Konstantopoulos. The new software, called “Reth,” allows Ethereum validators to launch their nodes using Rust instead of Go, Java, or other programming languages.
Robots are coming—and it doesn’t look pretty for workers. Get ready for long hours, less pay, and fewer jobs
A new study examining the effects of robots and automation on the Chinese labor market shows workers are under fire.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
New Kubernetes 1.26 release boosts security, storage, teases dynamic resource allocation
Within the cloud-native house, the place purposes are goal constructed and delivered to run within the cloud, one expertise specifically rises above all others — Kubernetes. Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration system, initially developed by Google in 2014. Since 2015, Kubernetes has been developed underneath the governance of the Cloud Native Computing Basis (CNCF), which is a part of the Linux Basis and advantages from the help of 1000’s of builders and lots of supporting organizations.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chains Need Improving in 2023: Study
Senior business decision-makers expect that the unprecedented supply chain issues and disruptions that U.S. companies have been grappling with for years are not over yet, according to SAP research. In fact, more than half (52%) of those surveyed think their supply chain still needs much improvement and nearly half (49%)...
datafloq.com
Introduction To The Data Structure
The data structure is the collection of data elements that effectively organize and store data in a computer to be used effectively. Data structures include arrays, Linked Lists, Stacks, Queues, etc. Data structures are employed extensively in every area of computer science, including operating systems, compiler design, artificial intelligence, graphics, and many others.
Why we need open-source science innovation — not patents and paywalls
As we prepare to invest money to prevent the next global pandemic and find solutions to many other problems, science funders have a large opportunity to move towards open science and more research collaboration by offering open-source endowed chairs. In these research positions, professors agree to ensure all of their writing is distributed via open access — and they release all of their intellectual property in the public domain or under appropriate open-source licences. The global scholarly publishing market has grown steadily and is now worth over US$28 billion. Researchers estimate universities are also able to capture billions through patent licensing, although...
hackernoon.com
8 Debugging Techniques for Dev & Ops Teams
Software engineers spend most of their time debugging. And their work is not so easy as they have to look into different layers of the software, which are not in their direct control. They just have to take an insight into the error log. This blog will help you understand...
TechSpot
Cloud customers spend too much for resources they never use
Why it matters: Cloud is always sold as a solution to spare money over on-premise hardware and traditional software applications. A recent report says otherwise, showing how cloud platforms can waste money if customers don't know how to manage resources efficiently, which they usually don't. According to a report by...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
TechCrunch
Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data
HCF cables have been around since the ’90s. But what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
