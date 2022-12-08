Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Larry Dale Hancock, Sr.
Children – Larry Dale (Kim) Hancock, Jr. – Dublin, Nancy (Graham) Jarrells – Shiloh. Grandchildren – Joseph, Jonathan (Chelsey), Jason, Madison, Ashley, Carrie. Great Grandchildren – Izabella, Blaike, Blaine, Gavin. Brothers – Dallas “Mutt” Hancock – Draper, Gary Hancock – NC...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Sherry E. Showalter
Sherry E. Showalter finished her journey here on November 23, 2022. She was born on October 25,1954 in Dublin, VA, however, she grew up in Arlington, VA. Sherry was always proud of her Native American heritage from the Eastern Band Cherokees. She grew a beautiful butterfly garden from a patch...
NRVNews
Smith, Patricia Gathercole
Patricia Ann Gathercole Smith (Critter), age 49 of Montgomery County went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2022, after a long fight with cervical cancer. She was born on October 26, 1973 to Charles and Rose Mary Gathercole. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Mary...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Michael Larry Farmer
Michael Larry Farmer, age 68 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 22, 1954 in Columbus Ohio, and was the son of the late Frances Irene Sutphin Farmer and the late Walter Edward Farmer. Michael was a retired/disabled machinist. He...
New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church
Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Garfield Kelly Goad
Age 58 of Fries, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.
age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
wfxrtv.com
Former Radford Police Captain arrested by VSP
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they have arrested a former Radford Police employee. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office reports that 47-year-old Christopher L. Caldwell turned himself in and was charged with one count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor. Caldwell turned himself in on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
pcpatriot.com
Independence man dies in Wythe County crash
At 2:07 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 a half-mile south of C. C. Camp Rd. A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Route 21 when it crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
WDBJ7.com
Chipotle opens Radford location
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Chipotle’s new Radford location opened on Dec. 12. The store is located on Lee Highway right next to Cook Out. Chipotle says this location is still in need of new employees. The new location includes a “Chipotlane” mobile order pickup window.
WVNT-TV
Meadow Bridge man dies in fatal Route 60 accident
RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One man from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County died as a result of a fatal car accident on Route 60 in Greenbrier County. According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received calls of an accident on Route 60 near Rainelle around 6 PM on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022.
WDTV
Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police
UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
Echoes of the Past: Wood Wins MeadWestvaco Christmas Card Contest
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 12, 1923 99 Years Ago Christmas Seal Receipts To Be Spent Locally All receipts from the sale of Christmas Seals in the county, will be spent here in Alleghany, according to Mrs. C.P. Jones, chairman of the campaign. Fifty-five percent of the receipts will be used...
pcpatriot.com
Carroll County girls dominate Pulaski County, 66-40
Carroll County dominated Pulaski County from the tip to the final buzzer in Saturday’s matchup of the two Southwest Virginia girls’ basketball powerhouses, beating the Lady Cougars 66-40 at the Cougar Den. Carroll is the reigning Class 3A state champions and Pulaski County lost in the semi-finals in...
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office investigating single vehicle crash on Lee Highway
On Monday, Dec. 12, around 9:50 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Lee Highway. Through initial investigation it was determined that a silver van driven by Michael Phillip Meyer, 41 years of...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
