pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Larry Dale Hancock, Sr.
Children – Larry Dale (Kim) Hancock, Jr. – Dublin, Nancy (Graham) Jarrells – Shiloh. Grandchildren – Joseph, Jonathan (Chelsey), Jason, Madison, Ashley, Carrie. Great Grandchildren – Izabella, Blaike, Blaine, Gavin. Brothers – Dallas “Mutt” Hancock – Draper, Gary Hancock – NC...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Garfield “Kelly” Goad
age 58 of Fries, Va., died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home in Fries. Kelly was born in Pulaski on October 23, 1964, and is the son of Mary Elizabeth Finn Goad and Garfield Goad. Kelly was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1983. He was baptized in the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Galax, and became a member of the church.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Sherry E. Showalter
Sherry E. Showalter finished her journey here on November 23, 2022. She was born on October 25,1954 in Dublin, VA, however, she grew up in Arlington, VA. Sherry was always proud of her Native American heritage from the Eastern Band Cherokees. She grew a beautiful butterfly garden from a patch...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for John Jessee “JJ” Housel
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, John Jessee Housel, of Christiansburg, passed away. Born on September 25, 1974, he was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Zell Housel; and his father, John Eldridge Housel.Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Tracie Housel Laski and Steve; his daughter, Jessie Haley; son, John Lee Housel; his uncle and aunt, Chuck Housel and Mary Jane, and sons, Eli and Joe; his second family, George Volk, Sr. and Sandra; lifelong friend and brother, George Volk, Jr; companion, Cheryl Lomascolo; and beloved Belle, who miss him terribly already!
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Shane Ronald Hamblin
Age 46 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski on August 9, 1976, and is the son of Nancy A. Waddle and Ronald W. Hamblin. Shane was a member of the graduating class of Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and was a former member of the Newbern Fire Department.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Garfield Kelly Goad
Age 58 of Fries, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.
age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
pcpatriot.com
Carroll County girls dominate Pulaski County, 66-40
Carroll County dominated Pulaski County from the tip to the final buzzer in Saturday’s matchup of the two Southwest Virginia girls’ basketball powerhouses, beating the Lady Cougars 66-40 at the Cougar Den. Carroll is the reigning Class 3A state champions and Pulaski County lost in the semi-finals in...
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
WDBJ7.com
Givens’ Books’ former owner remembers decades of serving the community after the store building burned down
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are working to find out what started the fire on Tuesday night at a former bookstore in Salem. The building was vacant and set to be renovated by a property owner. Stories that once lined the shelves of Givens’ Books now sit among the rubble....
pcpatriot.com
Independence man dies in Wythe County crash
At 2:07 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 a half-mile south of C. C. Camp Rd. A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Route 21 when it crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
WVNT-TV
Meadow Bridge man dies in fatal Route 60 accident
RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One man from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County died as a result of a fatal car accident on Route 60 in Greenbrier County. According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received calls of an accident on Route 60 near Rainelle around 6 PM on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022.
Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer
Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
WDTV
Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police
UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police say they found a man inside a residence with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Ave. NW. This case is being treated as a homicide. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. No...
WDBJ7.com
Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash. Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will...
wfxrtv.com
New details released on Salem bookstore fire
UPDATE 12/7 9: 10 a.m.: The Salem Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the Givens Book Store fire from Tuesday night on East Main Street. The Salem Fire and EMS Department were dispatched to the fire shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the building.
